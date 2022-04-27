Disneyland Paris Announces Star Wars Day (May the 4th) Offerings

May the 4th Be With You is returning to Paris on, you guessed it, May 4th.

What's Happening:

Disneyland Paris has officially announced that it will be celebrating Star Wars

In honor of the punny day, Parc Disneyland will have special offerings in Discoveryland.

Guests will be able to have meet and greets with Star Wars Characters including Darth Vader Chewbacca Boba Fett R2-D2)

Additionally, there will also be other photo ops such as a Magic Shot with Grogu.

Meanwhile, guests will be able to catch shows with The First Order March and First Order Recruitment.

Delicious Star Wars-themed treats will also be available at Café Hyperion, the Hyperion Cart, and the Cooling Station while special souvenirs can be purchased at Star Traders.

Of course, guests can also get aboard the StarSpeeder 1000 for Star Tours: The Adventures Continue or ride the special version of Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain — both of which can regularly be found at Discoveryland.

For this special occasion, visitors are also encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars character.

Finally, the sky will light up with Disney Illuminations, which pays tribute to Star Wars stories through a breath-taking pyrotechnic sequence.

