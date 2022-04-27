Disneyland Paris Announces Star Wars Day (May the 4th) Offerings

May the 4th Be With You is returning to Paris on, you guessed it, May 4th.

What's Happening:

  • Disneyland Paris has officially announced that it will be celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4th.
  • In honor of the punny day, Parc Disneyland will have special offerings in Discoveryland.
  • Guests will be able to have meet and greets  with Star Wars Characters including
    • Darth Vader
    • Chewbacca
    • Boba Fett
    • R2-D2)
  • Additionally, there will also be other photo ops such as a Magic Shot with Grogu.
  • Meanwhile, guests will be able to catch shows with The First Order March and First Order Recruitment.
  • Delicious Star Wars-themed treats will also be available at Café Hyperion, the Hyperion Cart, and the Cooling Station while special souvenirs can be purchased at Star Traders.
  • Of course, guests can also get aboard the StarSpeeder 1000 for Star Tours: The Adventures Continue or ride the special version of Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain — both of which can regularly be found at Discoveryland.
  • For this special occasion, visitors are also encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars character.
  • Finally, the sky will light up with Disney Illuminations, which pays tribute to Star Wars stories through a breath-taking pyrotechnic sequence.

More May the 4th:

