Disneyland Paris Announces Star Wars Day (May the 4th) Offerings

May the 4th Be With You is returning to Paris on, you guessed it, May 4th.
What's Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has officially announced that it will be celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4th.
- In honor of the punny day, Parc Disneyland will have special offerings in Discoveryland.
- Guests will be able to have meet and greets with Star Wars Characters including
- Darth Vader
- Chewbacca
- Boba Fett
- R2-D2)
- Additionally, there will also be other photo ops such as a Magic Shot with Grogu.
- Meanwhile, guests will be able to catch shows with The First Order March and First Order Recruitment.
- Delicious Star Wars-themed treats will also be available at Café Hyperion, the Hyperion Cart, and the Cooling Station while special souvenirs can be purchased at Star Traders.
- Of course, guests can also get aboard the StarSpeeder 1000 for Star Tours: The Adventures Continue or ride the special version of Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain — both of which can regularly be found at Discoveryland.
- For this special occasion, visitors are also encouraged to dress up as their favorite Star Wars character.
- Finally, the sky will light up with Disney Illuminations, which pays tribute to Star Wars stories through a breath-taking pyrotechnic sequence.
More May the 4th:
- For those who can’t make it to Disneyland Paris for May the 4th, there are plenty of ways to celebrate from home.
- Recently, Her Universe unveiled new looks for the occasion.
- Elsewhere, shopDisney now has some customizable t-shirts inspired by the “holiday.”
- Lastly, if you’re headed to Disneyland, you may have a chance to ride Hyperspace Mountain as the popular overlay returns for a limited time starting April 29th.
