I Am One With the Force: Her Universe Debuts New Light Side Fashions for Star Wars Day

For the past several years the Star Wars fan community has embraced the now official Star Wars Day (May the 4th) holiday and it keeps growing in popularity. This year, Her Universe is getting in on the fun with a lovely assortment of apparel inspired by the Light Side of the Force.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Her Universe founder Ashley Eckstein has been putting a nerdy spin on “geek couture” for more than 10 years and we can’t get enough of the fun fashions that celebrate our favorite shows and characters.

Speaking of characters, Ashley is best known to Star Wars fans as the voice of Ahsoka Tano ( Clone Wars ) and has found dozens of ways to incorporate elements of Ahsoka’s spirit into stylish apparel and accessories, and more is on the way.

) and has found dozens of ways to incorporate elements of Ahsoka’s spirit into stylish apparel and accessories, and more is on the way. Naturally with Star Wars Day on the horizon, Ashley and her team have unveiled a new collection themed to Ahsoka, Rebels, and some of the most famous Jedi Knights in the galaxy.

Many of the new clothing offerings are available in standard and plus sizes so that all fans can have fun showing off their love for Star Wars.

Items are priced between $39.90-$94.90 and are available now on the Her Universe website.

Links to individual products can be found below.

More Ways to Celebrate Star Wars Day: