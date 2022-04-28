Disneyland Paris Celebrates World Day For Safety and Health at Work

Disneyland Paris president Natacha Rafalski has shown several images on social media showcasing how the European resort is celebrating World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

The annual World Day for Safety and Health at Work on 28 April promotes the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases globally. It is an awareness-raising campaign intended to focus international attention on the magnitude of the problem and on how promoting and creating a safety and health culture can help reduce the number of work-related deaths and injuries.

This celebration is an integral part of the Global Strategy on Occupational Safety and Health of the International Labour Organization, as documented in the Conclusions of the International Labour Conference in June 2003. One of the main pillars of the Global Strategy is advocacy, the World Day for Safety and Health at Work is a significant tool to raise awareness of how to make work safe and healthy and of the need to raise the political profile of occupational safety and health.

Disneyland Paris captioned the photoset: “We’re celebrating World Day for Safety and Health at Work! Such a delight to honor the Cast Members who continuously ensure the safety and health of us all!”

To celebrate, Disneyland Paris even held a pre-parade featuring upbeat music from Zootopia, led by Judy Hopps from the film with Bolt and Dug leading into a segment with the park’s search dogs, before Horace Horsecollar appears, leading some of the park’s security on horseback.

The pre-parade also featured many of the park’s security, health, and fire rescue cast members making their way down the route, complete with fire trucks, boats (on a trailer) and even bubble machines indicating the air units. Trailing in the park’s antique fire truck, Nick Wilde, also from Zootopia, waved to a crowd of adoring fans.