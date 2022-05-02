Disney+ Introduces Asian and Pacific Islanders Story Collection

To celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Disney+ has built a collection of new and favorite films honoring API stories and talent with the Asian and Pacific Islander Stories collection.

The collection reflects on the cultures, experiences, and contributions of API characters that have served as on-screen representation for fans everywhere.

The collection features some more recent stories that have arrived on Disney+, including Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, Pixar Animation Studios’ Turning Red , Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon , Marvel The Eternals , and favorite and beloved films like Moana, Bao, Lilo & Stitch, Up and many many more.

Disney+ Asian and Pacific Islander Stories Collection: