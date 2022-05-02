Disney+ Introduces Asian and Pacific Islanders Story Collection

To celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Disney+ has built a collection of new and favorite films honoring API stories and talent with the Asian and Pacific Islander Stories collection.
What’s Happening:
- In celebration of Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Disney+ is launching the Asian and Pacific Islander Stories collection to hoor API stories and talent.
- The collection reflects on the cultures, experiences, and contributions of API characters that have served as on-screen representation for fans everywhere.
- The collection features some more recent stories that have arrived on Disney+, including Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, Pixar Animation Studios’ Turning Red, Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon, Marvel’s The Eternals, and favorite and beloved films like Moana, Bao, Lilo & Stitch, Up and many many more.
Disney+ Asian and Pacific Islander Stories Collection:
- American Dragon Jake Long
- American Eid
- Amphibia
- Ancient China From Above
- Bao
- Big Hero 6
- Big Hero 6 (Series)
- Big Shot
- Bizaardvark
- Dinner is Served
- Doogie Kamealoha M.D.
- Easter Island Unsolved
- Eternals
- Float
- From Our Family to Yours
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- India From Above
- India's Wild Leopards
- Japan: Between Earth and Sky
- Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
- Johnny Tsunami
- Lava
- Lilo & Stitch
- Lost Cities with Albert Lin
- Lost Cities with Albert Lin: The Great Flood
- Miles from Tomorrowland
- Mira Royal Detective
- Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
- Moana
- Ms. Marvel
- Mulan (2020)
- Mulan (1998)
- My Music Story: Perfume
- My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
- My Music Story: Yoshiki
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u
- Out of the Box
- Paradise Islands
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Rip Girls
- Sanjay's Super Team
- Secret Society of Second Born Royals
- Secrets of Wild India
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Snowdrop
- Spin
- The Book of Boba Fett
- The Ghost and Molly McGee
- The Hidden Kingdoms of China
- The Jungle Book (2016)
- The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
- The Little Princes(s)
- Turning Red
- Up
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- Wild Cats of India
- Wild Hawaii
- Wind
