Disney+ Introduces Asian and Pacific Islanders Story Collection

To celebrate Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Disney+ has built a collection of new and favorite films honoring API stories and talent with the Asian and Pacific Islander Stories collection.

What’s Happening:

  • In celebration of Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Disney+ is launching the Asian and Pacific Islander Stories collection to hoor API stories and talent.
  • The collection reflects on the cultures, experiences, and contributions of API characters that have served as on-screen representation for fans everywhere.

  • The collection features some more recent stories that have arrived on Disney+, including Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u, Pixar Animation Studios’ Turning Red, Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon, Marvel’s The Eternals, and favorite and beloved films like Moana, Bao, Lilo & Stitch, Up and many many more.  

Disney+ Asian and Pacific Islander Stories Collection:

  • American Dragon Jake Long
  • American Eid
  • Amphibia
  • Ancient China From Above
  • Bao
  • Big Hero 6
  • Big Hero 6 (Series)
  • Big Shot
  • Bizaardvark
  • Dinner is Served
  • Doogie Kamealoha M.D.
  • Easter Island Unsolved
  • Eternals
  • Float
  • From Our Family to Yours
  • High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
  • India From Above
  • India's Wild Leopards
  • Japan: Between Earth and Sky
  • Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board
  • Johnny Tsunami
  • Lava
  • Lilo & Stitch
  • Lost Cities with Albert Lin
  • Lost Cities with Albert Lin: The Great Flood
  • Miles from Tomorrowland
  • Mira Royal Detective
  • Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend of Ladydragon
  • Moana
  • Ms. Marvel
  • Mulan (2020)
  • Mulan (1998)
  • My Music Story: Perfume
  • My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
  • My Music Story: Yoshiki
  • Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u
  • Out of the Box
  • Paradise Islands
  • Raya and the Last Dragon
  • Rip Girls
  • Sanjay's Super Team
  • Secret Society of Second Born Royals
  • Secrets of Wild India
  • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • Snowdrop
  • Spin
  • The Book of Boba Fett 
  • The Ghost and Molly McGee
  • The Hidden Kingdoms of China
  • The Jungle Book (2016)
  • The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
  • The Little Princes(s)
  • Turning Red
  • Up
  • Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
  • Wild Cats of India
  • Wild Hawaii
  • Wind

