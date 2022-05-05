Pixar Villains and Madam Mim Featured in Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder

Ravensburger is back with another fantastic expansion of their popular board game series Disney Villainous, and this time they’ve brought along some Pixar villains. Teased in December 2021, Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder finally landed at Amazon and Target and will take players on a crazy new adventure.
- Fans of Ravensburger’s Disney Villainous games will be delighted to know that the latest expansion to the series has arrived and is available now on Amazon and Target.
- Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder welcomes a new trio of Disney villains to the fold and for the first time features Pixar baddies.
- This edition allows players to explore the game with such characters as:
- Syndrome (The Incredibles)
- Lotso Bear (Toy Story 3)
- Madam Mim (The Sword in the Stone)
- The game is ready to play out of the box and is designed for 2-3 players. However, the Villainous games allow for mixing and matching with Villains from other Disney Villainous games for up to a six-player game.
- In addition to the standard version, there’s also a Target exclusive that included a different Syndrome game piece.
- Disney Villainous: Bigger and Badder is recommended for ages 10 and up and sells for $29.99.
- We’ve been loving the game since it’s very first iteration! Read Alex’s reviews of the different versions including the most recent: Despicable Plots which features Gaston, Lady Tremaine and the Horned King.
- This Summer, Star Wars fans can experience the game with a galactic twist when Power of the Dark Side arrives in August!