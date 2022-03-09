Ravensburger Announces Star Wars Expansion of Villainous Franchise with Power of the Dark Side Coming in August

This summer, Ravensburger is expanding their line of Villainous board games to include Star Wars with Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side. This new edition of the fan favorite series will follow similar game play and will feature some of the galaxy’s darkest antagonists.

What’s Happening:

At long last Ravensburger

This August, fans will discover how the Star Wars Villainous version brings together an impressive assortment of Dark Side figures in a quest for ultimate control!

In the new Star Wars Villainous: Power of the Dark Side game, gamers can play as Darth Vader, Asajj Ventress, Kylo Ren, Moff Gideon, or General Grievous.

Fans familiar with the series will appreciate that the Star Wars edition utilizes the same game system as previous Villainous releases, enhanced with new gameplay elements to fully immerse players in the Star Wars galaxy.

The Star Wars Villainous game will be available in August 2022 at major retailers and select local game stores nationwide.

Game Play:

Depending on their villain’s unique power, players will use their Villain’s “Ambition” to perform actions that power effects based on the Villain’s use of the Force, strategic leadership, or sheer luck.

The game also incorporates Villain-specific missions and rules for iconic ships and transports from all corners of the Star Wars galaxy.

Star Wars Villainous is suitable for two-to-four players ages 10 and up.

Pieces:

The sculptural game pieces included in Villainous games continue to be a focus in the Star Wars Villainous iteration.

Made of the same durable material as other Villainous pieces, each mover includes flecks of another color within the mold.

What They’re Saying:

Florian Baldenhofer, International Category Manager for family and strategy games at Ravensburger: “Fans have been asking for a Star Wars-themed Villainous game for years. Our team spent more than a year diving into the characters and their stories in order to respectfully translate them into gameplay and we’re thrilled with the outcome.”

“Fans have been asking for a Star Wars-themed Villainous game for years. Our team spent more than a year diving into the characters and their stories in order to respectfully translate them into gameplay and we’re thrilled with the outcome.” Mike Mulvihill, Game Developer and Villainous Lead at Ravensburger: “Star Wars is one of my favorite properties and has been for decades. We’re particularly excited to bring the iconic Star Wars ships into the game. These ‘Vehicle’ cards introduce new actions to each Villain’s sector and can engage with each other.”

“Star Wars is one of my favorite properties and has been for decades. We’re particularly excited to bring the iconic Star Wars ships into the game. These ‘Vehicle’ cards introduce new actions to each Villain’s sector and can engage with each other.” Jake Breish, Art Director for the Villainous line: “Star Wars has such a unique, weathered design that is inherent to the property. Props in the film often have a distressed, battle-worn aesthetic. We wanted this Star Wars-themed Villainous game to capture that same feeling with these deliberate imperfections, which also ensures each mover is completely unique.”

More Villainous Fun:

Check out Alex’s in depth reviews of this incredible franchise that includes several versions of Disney Villainous as well as a Marvel edition!