Scarlet Witch Ear Headbands Returning to shopDisney This Friday

Scarlet Witch fans have reason to celebrate, as the popular Scarlet Witch ear headbands are returning to shopDisney.
What’s Happening:
- This headband, inspired by Wanda’s glorious Scarlet Witch ensemble featured in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will once again be available on shopDisney beginning this Friday, May 13th, at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- You’ll be able to purchase them on shopDisney’s Doctor Strange page.
