Sunshine Seasons at EPCOT Replaces Flatbread Pizza with Pizza Rolls

In a rather interesting change, Sunshine Seasons, the food court located at EPCOT’s The Land, is no longer offering flatbread pizzas, now instead selling pizza rolls.

The pizza rolls are available in both cheese and pepperoni.

You can find a picture of the rolls on a menu board at the entrance to Sunshine Seasons.

And here they are in all their glory! The Cheese Pizza Roll costs $10.49, while the Pepperoni Pizza Roll costs $10.99. Both come with a pasta salad.

There is also a Kids Meal option, which is about half the size.

More EPCOT News: