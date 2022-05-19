Sunshine Seasons at EPCOT Replaces Flatbread Pizza with Pizza Rolls

In a rather interesting change, Sunshine Seasons, the food court located at EPCOT’s The Land, is no longer offering flatbread pizzas, now instead selling pizza rolls.
The pizza rolls are available in both cheese and pepperoni.
You can find a picture of the rolls on a menu board at the entrance to Sunshine Seasons.
And here they are in all their glory! The Cheese Pizza Roll costs $10.49, while the Pepperoni Pizza Roll costs $10.99. Both come with a pasta salad.
There is also a Kids Meal option, which is about half the size.
More EPCOT News:
- Disney has released the line-up for this year's Eat to the Beat Concert Series at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, happening July 14th through November 19th.
- Starting on May 31st, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will temporarily join the list of Disney Genie+ options at EPCOT instead of offering a la carte entry via Individual Lightning Lane.
- With the official opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT now just around the corner, Walt Disney World has provided some more details on how the virtual queue system for the attraction will operate.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning