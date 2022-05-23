Everything Coming to Disney+ in June 2022

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming to the streaming service in June. Highlights include films like Hollywood Stargirl and Rise plus new original series including Marvel’s Ms. Marvel and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ short series Baymax! Here’s everything we know is coming to Disney+ next month.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel – June 1st

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel” is a documentary short that gives you an exclusive look behind the groundbreaking original series, "Ms. Marvel", from its comic book origins to its development and production as Marvel Studios’ next hit series on Disney+. It features interviews with its award winning filmmaking team and the show’s captivating star, newcomer Iman Vellani.

Hollywood Stargirl – June 3rd

A sequel to the Disney+ hit about Stargirl, a silver-voiced teenager whose kindness works magic in the lives of others, that follows her from Mica, AZ to a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities. When her mom is hired to work on a movie, they move to L.A., where Stargirl becomes involved with two aspiring filmmaking brothers, a cranky neighbor and a musician Stargirl admires.

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear – June 10th

Explore the evolution of Buzz Lightyear from toy to human in the making of Pixar’s Lightyear. Dive into the origin and cultural impact of everyone’s favorite Space Ranger, the art of designing a new “human Buzz,” and the challenges faced by the Lightyear crew along the way.

Rise – June 24th

Audiences have never seen a story like that of the Antetokounmpos. After emigrating from Nigeria to Greece, Charles and Vera Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi and Yetide Badaki, respectively) struggled to survive and provide for their five children, while living under the daily threat of deportation. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple were desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn. When they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family, the brothers– Giannis (Uche Agada) and Thanasis (Ral Agada)–would play basketball with a local youth team. Latecomers to the sport, they discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes, along with brother, Kostas (Jaden Osimuwa). With the help of an agent, Giannis entered the NBA Draft in 2013 in a long shot prospect that would change not only his life but the life of his entire family. And last season, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship ring in 50 years, while Kostas played for the previous season champs, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Trevor: The Musical – June 24th

A filmed version of the off-Broadway stage production, “Trevor: The Musical” follows a charming 13-year-old on a turbulent journey of self discovery. After an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor must summon the courage to forge his own path. The musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film “Trevor” which ultimately inspired the nonprofit organization The Trevor Project.

TV Shows

Obi-Wan Kenobi June 1st – Part III June 8th – Part IV June 15th – Part V June 22nd – Part VI (Finale)

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) June 1st – All Season 4 Episodes

Ms. Marvel June 8th – Episode 1 June 15th – Episode 2 June 22nd – Episode 3 June 29th – Episode 4

Family Reboot June 15th – All Episodes

Baymax! June 29th – All Episodes



New Library Additions

Wednesday, June 1st

Friday, June 3rd

Mack Wrestles (Short)

Wednesday, June 8th

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)

Wednesday, June 15th

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)

grown-ish

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

Love, Victor

T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

The Wonder Years

Friday, June 17th

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

Wednesday, June 22nd

G.O.A.T. (S1)

Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

Wednesday, June 29th

Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)

