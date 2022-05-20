“Glee” Coming to Disney+ and Hulu on June 1st

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy’s musical dramedy Glee, which departed Netflix last November, will arrive June 1st on Disney+ and Hulu.

What’s Happening:

The series about a ragtag group of high school misfits who battle the obstacles (and Sue Sylvester) to form a glee club turned its cast of then-unknowns into household names.

Starring Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer and Naya Rivera, among others, the series ran for six seasons on Fox and collected four Emmys and multiple GLAAD Media Awards.

The LGBTQ-themed pop culture sensation comes to both streaming platforms just in time for Pride Month.

Glee was produced by 20th Century Fox Television, which is now owned by Disney.

was produced by 20th Century Fox Television, which is now owned by Disney. The series becomes the latest Disney-owned property to move to the conglomerate’s own streaming platform as corporate entities rely on their library titles to help bolster their respective services.

Hulu is currently also home to Glee: The 3D Concert Movie.

