“Glee” Coming to Disney+ and Hulu on June 1st

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy’s musical dramedy Glee, which departed Netflix last November, will arrive June 1st on Disney+ and Hulu.

  • The series about a ragtag group of high school misfits who battle the obstacles (and Sue Sylvester) to form a glee club turned its cast of then-unknowns into household names.
  • Starring Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer and Naya Rivera, among others, the series ran for six seasons on Fox and collected four Emmys and multiple GLAAD Media Awards.
  • The LGBTQ-themed pop culture sensation comes to both streaming platforms just in time for Pride Month.
  • Glee was produced by 20th Century Fox Television, which is now owned by Disney.
  • The series becomes the latest Disney-owned property to move to the conglomerate’s own streaming platform as corporate entities rely on their library titles to help bolster their respective services.
  • Hulu is currently also home to Glee: The 3D Concert Movie.

