“Glee” Coming to Disney+ and Hulu on June 1st

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy’s musical dramedy Glee, which departed Netflix last November, will arrive June 1st on Disney+ and Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- The series about a ragtag group of high school misfits who battle the obstacles (and Sue Sylvester) to form a glee club turned its cast of then-unknowns into household names.
- Starring Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer and Naya Rivera, among others, the series ran for six seasons on Fox and collected four Emmys and multiple GLAAD Media Awards.
- The LGBTQ-themed pop culture sensation comes to both streaming platforms just in time for Pride Month.
- Glee was produced by 20th Century Fox Television, which is now owned by Disney.
- The series becomes the latest Disney-owned property to move to the conglomerate’s own streaming platform as corporate entities rely on their library titles to help bolster their respective services.
- Hulu is currently also home to Glee: The 3D Concert Movie.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has acquired the rights to the upcoming graphic novel, A Calculated Man, and is in the very early stages of developing a series based on the crime story, which is set to be published in June.
- Disney+ and Hulu have released the key art and trailer for the third and final season of the original series, Love, Victor.
- In honor of National Streaming Day, new Hulu subscribers can get a three month subscription for only $1!
