Hulu Celebrates National Streaming Day with Special Deal

If you have been thinking about getting Hulu but aren't a hundred percent convinced yet, maybe this new deal will be what you need to make that decision.
What's Happening:
- Hulu announced that they have a new deal for those thinking about subscribing to their streaming platform.
- It is only one dollar a month for three months.
- That is a savings of 85% off the regular monthly price of Hulu.
- Regularly, it is $6.99 a month.
- This deal ends May 27th, so you need to decide soon.
- You can try it out for a dollar a month for three months, and after that you will have the regular, still low price of $6.99 a month.
- There are no hidden fees, and you can cancel your subscription at any time.
- There are many Hulu Originals as well as current fall TV, hit movies, kid shows, and more.
- You can find out more by clicking here.