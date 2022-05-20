Hulu Acquires Rights to “A Calculated Man” Graphic Novel

According to Deadline, Hulu has acquired the rights to the upcoming graphic novel, A Calculated Man, and is in the very early stages of developing a series based on the crime story, which is set to be published in June.

What’s Happening:

The book comes from AfterShock media, and Hulu won the rights in a competitive battle.

Peter Calloway, executive producer on HBO’s The Nevers and co-executive producer on Freeform Cloak & Dagger and FX Legion , has signed to write and serve as showrunner on the project.

and co-executive producer on and , has signed to write and serve as showrunner on the project. He has previously worked with the comic company on the book Shadow Doctor , which was set in Prohibition-era Chicago and drawn from the real world experiences of Calloway’s grandfather.

, which was set in Prohibition-era Chicago and drawn from the real world experiences of Calloway’s grandfather. The comic comes from writer Paul Tobin ( Bunny Mask ) and artist Alberto Albuquerque ( The Amazing Spider-Man ).

) and artist Alberto Albuquerque ( ). It is a math-inspired crime series that follows Jack Beans, an accountant living in witness protection after betraying his former employers, the Pinafore crime family. After three years, Jack decides to reclaim his old life. What follows is a journey full of murder, mayhem and mathematics.

Lee Kramer and Jon Kramer from AfterShock Media are executive producing alongside Calloway.

What They’re Saying:

Peter Calloway said: “It’s not often that a story grabs you by the throat and heart at the same time. A Calculated Man did just that. The moment I read Paul and Alberto’s beautifully bonkers book, I was excited to bring it to the screen. Doing it at Hulu — with their commitment to unflinching, unique stories — is a dream come true.”

AfterShock Media's President of Film and TV, Lee Kramer said: "We are so excited to have found the perfect home at Hulu. This was a very competitive situation, but creatively they understood not only our vision for the title and the lead Jack Beans, but brought us a writer, Peter Calloway, who we had not only worked with before but also pitched us a concept which was in-sync with both Paul and Alberto's devilishly fun creation."