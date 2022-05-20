Hulu and Disney+ Release Trailer and Key Art for “Love, Victor” Season 3

Hulu and Disney+ have released the key art and trailer for the third and final season of the original series, Love, Victor.

What’s Happening:

. The new season premieres with all eight episodes on both Hulu and Disney+ on June 15th, 2022.

This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with but, more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.

The series stars: Michael Cimino Rachel Hilson Anthony Turpel Bebe Wood Mason Gooding George Sear Isabella Ferreira Mateo Fernandez James Martinez Ana Ortiz Anthony Keyvan Ava Capri



The film’s original writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger serve as executive producers alongside Brian Tanen, Rick Wiener, Kenny Schwartz, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey, Pouya Shahbazian and Adam Londy.

The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Season one and two are now streaming on Hulu and will be added to Disney+ on June 15th.