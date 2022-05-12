“Trevor: The Musical” Debuting June 24th on Disney+

Disney+ has announced that the new film, Trevor: The Musical, will be debuting on their streaming service.
What's Happening:
- Today it was announced that the Off-Broadway Stage production, Trevor: The Musical, will debut on Friday, June 24th exclusively on Disney+.
- The musical, produced by RadicalMedia, follows a thirteen-year-old on a journey of self-discovery.
- After having an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor now must find the courage to find his own path.
- Trevor: The Musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor.
- This ended up leading to the inspiration for the nonprofit organization, The Trevor Project, which is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for the LGBTQ community.
Cast:
- Holden William Hagelberger
- Mark Aguirre
- Aaron Alcaraz
- Ava Briglia
- Sammy Dell
- Tyler Joseph Gay
- Ellie Kim
- Colin Konstanty
- Brigg Liberman
- Diego Lucano
- Alyssa Emily Marvin
- Isabel Medina
- Echo Deva Picone
- Dan Rosales
- Aryan Simhadri
- Yasmeen Sulieman
- Sally Wilfert
- Aeriel Williams
- Jarrod Zimmerman.
