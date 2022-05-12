“Trevor: The Musical” Debuting June 24th on Disney+

Disney+ has announced that the new film, Trevor: The Musical, will be debuting on their streaming service.

What's Happening:

  • Today it was announced that the Off-Broadway Stage production, Trevor: The Musical, will debut on Friday, June 24th exclusively on Disney+.
  • The musical, produced by RadicalMedia, follows a thirteen-year-old on a journey of self-discovery.
  • After having an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor now must find the courage to find his own path.
  • Trevor: The Musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor.
  • This ended up leading to the inspiration for the nonprofit organization, The Trevor Project, which is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for the LGBTQ community.

Cast:

  • Holden William Hagelberger
  • Mark Aguirre
  • Aaron Alcaraz
  • Ava Briglia
  • Sammy Dell
  • Tyler Joseph Gay
  • Ellie Kim
  • Colin Konstanty
  • Brigg Liberman
  • Diego Lucano
  • Alyssa Emily Marvin
  • Isabel Medina
  • Echo Deva Picone
  • Dan Rosales
  • Aryan Simhadri
  • Yasmeen Sulieman
  • Sally Wilfert
  • Aeriel Williams
  • Jarrod Zimmerman.
