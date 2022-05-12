“Trevor: The Musical” Debuting June 24th on Disney+

Disney+ has announced that the new film, Trevor: The Musical, will be debuting on their streaming service.

Today it was announced that the Off-Broadway Stage production, Trevor: The Musical, will debut on Friday, June 24th exclusively on Disney+.

The musical, produced by RadicalMedia, follows a thirteen-year-old on a journey of self-discovery.

After having an embarrassing incident at school, Trevor now must find the courage to find his own path.

Trevor: The Musical is based on the 1995 Academy Award-winning short film, Trevor .

This ended up leading to the inspiration for the nonprofit organization, The Trevor Project, which is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for the LGBTQ community.

Cast:

Holden William Hagelberger

Mark Aguirre

Aaron Alcaraz

Ava Briglia

Sammy Dell

Tyler Joseph Gay

Ellie Kim

Colin Konstanty

Brigg Liberman

Diego Lucano

Alyssa Emily Marvin

Isabel Medina

Echo Deva Picone

Dan Rosales

Aryan Simhadri

Yasmeen Sulieman

Sally Wilfert

Aeriel Williams

Jarrod Zimmerman.