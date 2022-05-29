Star Wars Celebration 2023 Heading to London on April 7th-10th

As this year’s Star Wars Celebration comes to a close, fans are already looking towards the next event. It was announced today that the next Star Wars Celebration will take place in London!

  • The event will take place April 7th-10th, 2023 at the Excel Center in London, England.
  • Watch the moment the next event was announced at the closing ceremony of Star Wars Celebration 2022:

