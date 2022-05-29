Star Wars Celebration 2023 Heading to London on April 7th-10th

As this year’s Star Wars Celebration comes to a close, fans are already looking towards the next event. It was announced today that the next Star Wars Celebration will take place in London!
- The event will take place April 7th-10th, 2023 at the Excel Center in London, England.
- Watch the moment the next event was announced at the closing ceremony of Star Wars Celebration 2022:
More News from Star Wars Celebration:
- A second series of Star Wars: Visions, the anime-inspired animated anthology series on Disney+, was announced today.
- A brand new trailer has been released for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which is coming to Disney+ this fall.
- Tales of the Jedi, an anthology of original animated shorts featuring Jedi from the prequel era, was announced to be coming to Disney+ later this year.
- New content and destinations are coming to Star Tours! While not too many specifics were given in the reveal, the promise of new experiences on the ride is said to be coming soon.