Volume 2 of “Star Wars: Visions” Coming to Disney+ in Spring 2023

This afternoon at Star Wars Celebration, a second series of Star Wars: Visions, the anime-inspired animated anthology series on Disney+, was announced.
What’s Happening:
- Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions will stream on Disney+ in Spring 2023.
- This was announced during the Star Wars: Visions panel at Star Wars Celebration, which featured some of the cast and creative team behind the series.
More News from Star Wars Celebration:
- A brand new trailer has been released for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, which is coming to Disney+ this fall.
- Tales of the Jedi, an anthology of original animated shorts featuring Jedi from the prequel era, was announced to be coming to Disney+ later this year.
- New content and destinations are coming to Star Tours! While not too many specifics were given in the reveal, the promise of new experiences on the ride is said to be coming soon.
