Volume 2 of “Star Wars: Visions” Coming to Disney+ in Spring 2023

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

This afternoon at Star Wars Celebration, a second series of Star Wars: Visions, the anime-inspired animated anthology series on Disney+, was announced.

What’s Happening:

  • Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions will stream on Disney+ in Spring 2023.
  • This was announced during the Star Wars: Visions panel at Star Wars Celebration, which featured some of the cast and creative team behind the series.

More News from Star Wars Celebration:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now