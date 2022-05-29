Volume 2 of “Star Wars: Visions” Coming to Disney+ in Spring 2023

This afternoon at Star Wars Celebration, a second series of Star Wars: Visions, the anime-inspired animated anthology series on Disney+, was announced.

What’s Happening:

Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions will stream on Disney+ in Spring 2023.

will stream on Disney+ in Spring 2023. This was announced during the Star Wars: Visions panel at Star Wars Celebration, which featured some of the cast and creative team behind the series.

