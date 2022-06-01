FX Orders Pilot for Comedy Series “English Teacher”

It looks like FX will be adding to its arsenal of comedy. The network has reportedly given a pilot order for the comedy series English Teacher, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

  • English Teacher follows “gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas and his fellow teachers trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.”
  • The show comes from Brian Jordan Alvarez, who will also star in the pilot.
  • Alvarez will also executive produce the series along with Paul Simms.
  • Alvarez is the creator of the YouTube sitcom The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo and has also had a recurring role on Will & Grace.

