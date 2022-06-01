FX Orders Pilot for Comedy Series “English Teacher”

It looks like FX will be adding to its arsenal of comedy. The network has reportedly given a pilot order for the comedy series English Teacher, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

follows “gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas and his fellow teachers trying to balance the competing demands of the students and their parents in a world where the rules seem to change every day.” The show comes from Brian Jordan Alvarez, who will also star in the pilot.

Alvarez will also executive produce the series along with Paul Simms.

Alvarez is the creator of the YouTube sitcom The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo and has also had a recurring role on Will & Grace.

