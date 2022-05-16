Hulu Releases Summer Slate of Programming

Hulu has released their slate of programming coming to the streaming service this summer, and new feature films, new seasons of favorite series, documentaries, and plenty of kids and family programming are all set to be discovered.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has revealed their summer slate of programming coming to the platform in the weeks and months of head, and a slew of content is ready to be binged by viewers everywhere.

The content includes new feature films like The Valet and Searchlight’s Fire Island, as well as new seasons of favorite original series like Only Murders in the Building , and Love, Victor .

Feature Films:

The Valet Premiere Date: May 20, 2022 Rating: PG-13 In The Valet, world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before. “The Valet,” directed by Richard Wong and written by Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher, is the English-language remake of the hit French film. Cast: Eugenio Derbez ( CODA) , Samara Weaving ( Nine Perfect Strangers ), Max Greenfield ( New Girl ), Carmen Salinas Lozano, Betsy Brandt ( Breaking Bad) , Amaury Nolasco, Marisol Nichols, Carlos Santos, Diany Rodriguez, Tiana Okoye, John Pirrucello, Ravi Patel, Noemí González, and Lunay.



Look At Me: XXXTENTACION Premiere Date: May 26, 2022 Rating: TV-MA Look At Me: XXXTENTACION explores how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy became SoundCloud rapper XXXTENTACION, one of the most streamed artists on the planet. Through frank commentary from family, friends and romantic partners as well as unseen archival footage, director Sabaah Folayan offers a sensitive portrayal of an artist whose acts of violence, raw musical talent and open struggles with mental health left an indelible mark on his generation before his death at the age of 20. The Hulu Original documentary is directed and executive produced by Sabaah Folayan, and also executive produced by Rob Stone, Cleopatra Bernard and Solomon Sobande. Producers include Darcy McKinnon and Chloe Campion.



Fire Island Premiere Date: June 3, 2022 Rating: R Set in the iconic Pines, Andrew Ahn’s Fire Island is an unapologetic, modern-day rom-com showcasing a diverse, multicultural examination of queerness and romance. Inspired by the timeless pursuits from Jane Austen’s classic Pride and Prejudice, the story centers on two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) who set out to have a legendary summer adventure with the help of cheap rosé and their cadre of eclectic friends. The film stars Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, James Scully, Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, Torian Miller, Nick Adams, Zane Phillips and Margaret Cho.



Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Premiere Date: June 17, 2022 Rating: R In Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson ( Love, Actually ) embodies the candor and apprehension of retired teacher Nancy Stokes, and newcomer Daryl McCormack ( Peaky Blinders ) personifies the charisma and compassion of sex worker Leo Grande. As Nancy embarks on a post-marital sexual awakening and Leo draws on his skills and charm, together they find a surprising human connection. The film stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack, and is directed by Sophie Hyde and penned by Katy Brand.



The Princess Premiere Date: July 1, 2022 Rating: R When a beautiful, strong-willed princess refuses to wed the cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower of her father’s castle. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father’s throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom. The film stars Joey King ( The Act, The Kissing Booth) , Dominic Cooper ( Preacher ), Olga Kurylenko ( Black Widow ) and Veronica Ngo ( The Old Guard ).



Not Okay Premiere Date: July 29, 2022 Rating: R Not Okay follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She “returns” a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams, Colin (Dylan O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown. The film stars Zoey Deutch, Dylan O’Brien, Mia Isaac, Embeth Davidtz, Nadia Alexander, Tia Dionne Hodge, Negin Farsad, Karan Soni and Dash Perry.



Prey Premiere Date: August 5, 2022 Rating: R Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries. Amber Midthunder (The Ice Road, Roswell, New Mexico ), Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp ( Sooyii ), Michelle Thrush ( The Journey Home) and Julian Black Antelope ( Tribal )



SERIES:

Conversations with Friends Premiere Date: May 15, 2022 (all-at-once) Rating: TV-MA Season: 1 Episodes: 12 Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time. The series stars Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, and Sasha Lane



Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders Premiere Date: May 24, 2022 (all-at-once) Episodes: 4 Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders investigates the notorious murder of three young girls in 1977 during their first night at Camp Scott, a Girl Scout sleepaway camp in Oklahoma. The series explores the murders’ impact on those close to the tragedy, details the search for and trial of the alleged killer, and examines the mysteries still surrounding the case. It also documents how investigators recently reopened the case and used state-of-the-art technology to comb through mountains of evidence left behind. Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth opens up about how a twist of fate prevented her from attending the camp the night of the murders and how the case still haunts her to this day.



Shoresy Premiere Date: May 27, 2022 (all-at-once) Rating: TV-MA Season: 1 Episodes: 6 The six-episode, half-hour Hulu Original comedy sees the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan-favorite Letterkenny character, Shoresy, join a senior AAA hockey team in Sudbury on a quest to never lose again. The series stars Jared Keeso; Tasya Teles ( The 100 ); Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat ( Tribal ); Blair Lamora ( Paranormal Nightshift ); Keilani Rose ( Flimsy ); rapper Jonathan-Ismael Diaby; former Montréal Canadien, author and actor Terry Ryan; Ryan McDonell ( The Crossing) ; Max Bouffard ( Letterkenny ); former Kahnawake Condor and MMA fighter Andrew “The Canon” Antsanen; legendary all-time tough guy Jon “Nasty” Mirasty; former ‘Canes centre Brandon Nolan; three-time Stanley Cup winner, Jordan Nolan; Listowel’s Keegan Long and North Bay’s Bourke Cazabon.



FX’s Pistol Premiere Date: May 31, 2022 (all-at-once) Rating: TV-MA Season: 1 Episodes: 6 Pistol is a six-episode limited series about a rock ‘n’ roll revolution. The furious, raging storm at the center of this revolution is the Sex Pistols – and at the center of this series is Sex Pistols’ founding member and guitarist, Steve Jones. Jones’ hilarious, emotional and at times heartbreaking journey guides us through a kaleidoscopic telling of three of the most epic, chaotic and mucus-spattered years in the history of music. Based on Jones’ memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this is the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt “establishment” to its core, threatened to bring down the government, and changed music and culture forever. The series stars Toby Wallace as Steve Jones, Anson Boon as John Lydon, Christian Lees as Glen Matlock, Louis Partridge as Sid Vicious, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook, Sydney Chandler as Chrissie Hynde, Talulah Riley as Vivienne Westwood, Maisie Williams as punk icon Jordan, Emma Appleton as Nancy Spungen and Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Malcolm McLaren. Pistol was created and written by Craig Pearce and will be executive produced by Danny Boyle, Pearce, Tracey Seaward, Steve Jones, Gail Lyon, Anita Camarata, Paul Lee and Hope Hartman.



The Orville: New Horizons Premiere Date: June 2, 2022 (weekly) Rating: TV-14 Season: 3 Episodes: 10 Seth MacFarlane’s epic space adventure series, The Orville, returns exclusively as a Hulu original series. Set 400 years in the future, The Orville: New Horizons finds the crew of the U.S.S. Orville continuing their mission of exploration as they navigate both the mysteries of the universe and the complexities of their own interpersonal relationships. The series stars Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J. Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman, Jessica Szohr and Anne Winters.



FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven Finale Date: June 2, 2022 Rating: TV-MA Episodes: 7 FX’s Under the Banner of Heaven, the limited series inspired by the true-crime bestseller by Jon Krakauer, follows the events that led to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in a suburb in Salt Lake Valley, Utah. As Detective Jeb Pyre (Andrew Garfield) investigates events that transpired within the Lafferty family, he uncovers buried truths about the origins of the LDS religion and the violent consequences of unyielding faith. What Pyre, a devout Mormon, unearths leads him to question his own faith. The series stars Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie and Sandra Seacat.



Love, Victor Premiere Date: June 15, 2022 (all-at-once) (Simultaneously on Disney+ Rating: TV-14 Season: 3 Episodes: 8 ​​The third and final season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery – not only deciding who he wants to be with but, more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high school plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems they must work through to make the best choices for their futures. The series stars Michael Cimino, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri.



The Kardashians Finale Date: June 16, 2022 Rating: TV-14 Season: 1 Episodes: 10 (weekly) The family you know and love is here with a brand-new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love and life in the spotlight.



FX’s The Bear Premiere Date: June 23, 2022 (all-at-once) Rating: TV-MA Season: 1 Episodes: 8 The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a young chef from the fine dining world, who comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland – after a heartbreaking death in his family. A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of Sense of Urgency and the steep slippery downsides. As Carmy fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family. In addition to Jeremy Allen White, this half-hour comedy stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas, with Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.



Only Murders in the Building Premiere Date: June 28, 2022 (Weekly) Rating: TV-MA Season: 2 Episodes: 10 Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return to star in the second season.



Maggie Premiere Date: July 6, 2022 (all-at-once) Rating: TV-MA Season: 1 Episodes: 13 Dating is hard enough – it’s even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie’s gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming … The series stars Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Leonardo Nam, Angelique Cabral, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney and Chris Elliott.



Solar Opposites Premiere Date: July 13, 2022 (all-at-once) Rating: TV-MA Season: 3 Episodes: 11 Co-created by Justin Roiland ( Rick and Morty ) and Mike McMahan ( Rick and Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks ), Solar Opposites centers on a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family.



Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons Premiere Date: July 14, 2022 (all-at-once) Rating: TV-MA Season: 1 Episodes: 3 Investigated with journalistic rigor, Matt Tyrnauer directs this searing and provocative exposé of the Victoria’s Secret brand as well as their then CEO, the larger-than-life, enigmatic billionaire, Les Wexner. Truth is not what it seems, as the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class and Jeffrey Epstein are revealed to all be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand.



FX’s American Horror Stories Premiere Date: July 21, 2022 (weekly) Rating: TV-MA Season: 2 Episodes: 8 American Horror Stories is a spin American Horror Story . American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. Since 2011, the creators of “AHS” have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion



FX’s Reservation Dogs Premiere Date: August 3, 2022 (two-episode premiere, then weekly) Rating: TV-MA Season: 2 Episodes: 10 From co-creators and executive producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. But after a promising start to their criminal endeavors, including the legendary heist of a Flaming Flamers chips truck, swiping some old lady’s weed edibles and some low-grade grand theft auto, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths. Elora ghosted Bear and took off for California with the Rez Dogs’ mortal enemy, Jackie (Elva Guerra), the leader of a rival gang. Abandoned by his closest friend, Bear seeks a male parental figure to teach him how to “be a man” – but his choice of uncles to emulate leaves a lot to be desired. Meanwhile, Willie Jack thinks everything in their town is falling apart because of the curse she cast on Jackie and she’s determined to put that genie back in the bottle. Cheese who, like Willie Jack, decided that Cali wasn’t for him, reunites with his grandmother who isn’t his grandmother. Lucky for the kids, they have the support of their loving and eccentric community of aunties and uncles to see them through, including Bear’s mother Rita (Sarah Podemski), local law enforcement Big (Zahn McClarnon), Elora’s Uncle Brownie (Gary Farmer), Willie Jack’s parents – Dana (Jennifer Podemski) and Leon (Jon Proudstar) – and Spirit aka William Knifeman (Dallas Goldtooth).



This Fool

Premiere Date: August 12, 2022 (all-at-once)

Rating: TV-MA

Season: 1

Episodes: 10

Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, This Fool is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers on Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home who has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation nonprofit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

The series stars Chris Estrada as Julio, Frankie Quinones as Luis, Laura Patalano as Esperanza, Michelle Ortiz as Maggie, Julia Vera as Maria and Michael Imperioli as Minister Payne.

FX’s The Patient Premiere Date: August 30, 2022 (three episode premiere, then weekly) Rating: TV-MA Episodes: 10 The Patient is a psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg ( The Americans ) about a therapist, Alan Strauss (Steve Carell), who’s held prisoner by a patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges. In order to survive, Alan must unwind Sam’s disturbed mind and stop him from killing again … but Sam refuses to address critical topics, like his mother Candace (Linda Emond). Alone in captivity, Alan excavates his own past through memories of his old therapist, Charlie (David Alan Grier), and grapples with waves of his own repressed troubles – the recent death of his wife, Beth (Laura Niemi), and the painful estrangement from his religious son, Ezra (Andrew Leeds). Over the course of his imprisonment, Alan uncovers not only how deep Sam’s compulsion runs but also how much work he has to do to repair the rift in his own family. With time running out, Alan fights desperately to stop Sam before Alan becomes complicit in Sam’s murders or worse – becomes a target himself.



KIDS AND FAMILY SERIES:

The Croods: Family Tree Premiere Date: June 2, 2022 (all-at-once) Rating: TV-G Season: 3 Episodes: 7 Jealous of the Thunder Sisters, the men on the farm undergo a difficult initiation to join the exclusive tribe of women while Eep and Dawn prepare for the ultimate skate-off with the Punch Monkeys to reclaim their skate spot. As Phil sets out on a mission to prove he’s a fun guy, the girls adopt a stranded egg that may not be as innocent as it seems. Prehistory’s favorite families return with new shenanigans, hilarious adventures and a whole lot of heart! Cast: The series stars Kiff Vandenheuvel as Grug, Amy Landecker as Ugga, Ally Dixon as Eep, AJ Locascio as Thunk, Artemis Pebdani as Gran, Darin Brooks as Guy, Matthew Waterson as Phil, Amy Rosoff as Hope and Kelly Marie-Tran as Dawn.



Madagascar: A Little Wild Premiere Date: June 30, 2022 (all-at-once) Rating: TV-G Season: 8 Episodes: 6 Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue to explore the world outside of the habitat. Marty hoofs it all the way out to a trash-littered beach desperately waiting for his Junior Ranger magic touch! Gloria and Lala reunite after Lala’s hibernation, but Gloria doesn’t know how to fit in with her new frog crew. Alex learns on the job directing his first Broadway show. And Melman searches for his own giraffe herd at another habitat across town, only to discover that you don’t have to be the same species to be a family! The series stars Tucker Chandler as Alex, Amir O’Neil as Marty, Shaylin Becton as Gloria, Luke Lowe as Melman, Jasmine Gatewood as Kate and Eric Petersen as Ant’Ney. Guest stars include Fortune Feimster as Manager Cow and Patrick Warburton as Ranger Hay.



Trolls: TrollsTopia Premiere Date: August 11, 2022 (all-at-once) Rating: TV-G Season: 7 Episodes: 7 In TrollsTopia anything is possible with a little teamwork, glitter and a lot of FUN! When Val’s vacation doesn’t go to plan and R&B’s pancake breakfast falls flat, Poppy and the Trolls get creative. And when Cloud Guy is accepted to Cloud College he embarks on a hunt to find a replacement to annoy Branch in his absence. But does one even exist?! The series stars Skylar Astin as Branch, Amanda Leighton as Poppy, David Fynn as Biggie, Ron Funches as Cooper, Kenan Thompson as Tiny Diamond, Megan Hilty as Holly Darlin’, Jeanine Mason as Minuet, Kevin Michael Richardson as Smidge, Sam Haft as Chaz and Glozell Green as Grandma Rosiepuff.



Dragons: The Nine Realms Premiere Date: August 18, 2022 (all-at-once) Rating: TV-G Season: 3 Episodes: 6 The discovery of the Fire Realm poses a challenge as the Dragon Riders struggle to traverse it safely. Meanwhile, the unhinged Buzzsaw is on the lookout for a mysterious “Lightning Bird” making it harder to keep dragons a secret. Tom, Jun, D’Angelo and Alex face off against the most powerful dragon they’ve ever encountered in a high-stakes mission to save the Crystal Realm. And much to everyone’s chagrin, Jun’s pesky, nosey brother is coming uncomfortably close to learning what actually happens in Dragon Club. The series stars Jeremy Shada as Tom Kullersen, Ashley Liao as Jun Wong, Marcus Scribner as D’Angelo Baker, Aimee Garcia as Alexandra Gonzalez, Julia Stiles as Olivia Kullersen, Lauren Tom as May Wong, Keston John as Philip Baker, Pavar Snipe as Angela Baker, Justina Machado as Carla Gonzalez, Angelique Cabral as Hazel Gonzalez, D’Arcy Carden as Linda and Carrie Keranen as Wilma Sledkin. Guest stars include Haley Joel Osment as Buzzsaw.

