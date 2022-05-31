FX Releases Official Trailer for “The Bear” – Streaming June 23rd on Hulu

“A hot kitchen, family, Chicago, and the occasional searing burn.” FX has released the trailer for their upcoming comedy series, The Bear.
- The Bear features Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) starring along with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.
- The show is being executive produced by Joanna Calo (Bojack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) and Nate Matteson (Station Eleven, The Choe Show) of Super Frog, Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade) and Josh Senior. Matty Matheson is a consulting producer.
- All episodes of The Bear will be available to stream June 23rd, only on Hulu.
