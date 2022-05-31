FX Releases Official Trailer for “The Bear” – Streaming June 23rd on Hulu

“A hot kitchen, family, Chicago, and the occasional searing burn.” FX has released the trailer for their upcoming comedy series, The Bear.

What’s Happening:

The Bear features Jeremy Allen White ( Shameless ) starring along with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles.

features Jeremy Allen White ( ) starring along with Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Abby Elliott, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Edwin Gibson and Matty Matheson in recurring roles. The show is being executive produced by Joanna Calo ( Bojack Horseman , Undone ), Hiro Murai ( Atlanta , Station Eleven ) and Nate Matteson ( Station Eleven , The Choe Show ) of Super Frog, Christopher Storer ( Ramy , Eighth Grade ) and Josh Senior. Matty Matheson is a consulting producer.

, ), Hiro Murai ( , ) and Nate Matteson ( , ) of Super Frog, Christopher Storer ( , ) and Josh Senior. Matty Matheson is a consulting producer. All episodes of The Bear will be available to stream June 23rd, only on Hulu

