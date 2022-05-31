Adrienne Warren to Star in Hulu’s “Black Cake,” Andrew Dosunmu Set to Direct Pilot

According to Deadline, Hulu’s upcoming drama series, Black Cake, has found a new director and lead actor.

Adrienne Warren has been cast as a lead in the series which comes from Women of the Movement creator Marissa Jo Cerar, Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Films and Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Andrew Dosunmu (Where Is Kyra?) has been tapped to direct the pilot episode of the project, which landed at Hulu with a straight-to-series order last fall.

Black Cake, based on the book by Charmaine Wilkerson, marks a reunion for Warren with Cerar, Kaplan and Disney following their collaboration on Women of the Movement. Warren starred as Mamie Till-Mobley in the ABC

Cerar serves as showrunner on Black Cake, a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting that spans decades. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California.

a family drama wrapped in a murder mystery with a diverse cast of characters and a global setting that spans decades. The story takes place in Jamaica, Rome, Scotland, England and Southern California. In the late 1960s, a runaway bride named Covey disappears into the surf off the coast of Jamaica and is feared drowned or a fugitive on the run for her husband’s murder. Fifty years later in California, a widow named Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer, leaving her two estranged children, Byron and Benny (Warren), a flash drive that holds previously untold stories of her journey from the Caribbean to America. These stories, narrated by Eleanor, shock her children and challenge everything they thought they knew about their family’s origin.

Warren’s Benny Bennett is an artist and empath who loves with all her heart, but mysterious circumstances have kept her estranged from her entire family for eight years. When Benny is summoned home by her brother to listen to a message left by their late mother, she is forced to face the ghosts from her past that have kept her from her family for all these years.