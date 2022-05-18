The Walt Disney Company, ESPN and XFL have reached an exclusive multi-year agreement.

The Walt Disney Company (TWDC), ESPN and the XFL have reached an exclusive, global multi-year agreement that calls for each regular season game and playoff game to be presented on an ESPN/TWDC platform.

The professional football league, which features ownership led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale’s RedBird Capital Partners, will kick off the season on Saturday February 18th, 2023.

This will continue through the spring with 40 regular-season matchups and two semifinal playoff games, all leading up to the championship.

This announcement was made at the same time as Garcia and Johnson’s appearance at the Disney Upfront presentation in New York.

XFL matchups will be featured on many networks, including ABC FX

There is an agreement that includes exclusive content rights across TWDC/ESPN’s digital, social, and direct-to-consumer outlets such as ESPN+.

Any specific details on scheduling, times, dates, and platforms will be announced later.

