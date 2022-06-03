Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew Celebrating National Donut Day All Weekend Long

by |
Tags: , , ,

Today, June 3rd is National Donut Day, and Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs is celebrating all weekend long with some special offerings.

What’s Happening:

  • Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew shared their plans for National Donut Day on Twitter.
  • Throughout the weekend, Everglazed will be celebrating National Donut Day Week with:
    • New Specialty Donuts & Drinks
    • Everglazed Swag Giveaways
    • Photo Opps
    • "National Donut Day" Stickers

  • The specialty donut is the brand-new “Icon Donut,” inspired by the giant donut on the top of the building.

  • There is also a specialty drink for the occasion.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning