Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew Celebrating National Donut Day All Weekend Long

Today, June 3rd is National Donut Day, and Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs is celebrating all weekend long with some special offerings.

What’s Happening:

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew shared their plans for National Donut Day on Twitter

Throughout the weekend, Everglazed will be celebrating National Donut Day Week with: New Specialty Donuts & Drinks Everglazed Swag Giveaways Photo Opps "National Donut Day" Stickers

The specialty donut is the brand-new “Icon Donut,” inspired by the giant donut on the top of the building.

There is also a specialty drink for the occasion.

