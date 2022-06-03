Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew Celebrating National Donut Day All Weekend Long

Today, June 3rd is National Donut Day, and Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs is celebrating all weekend long with some special offerings.
What’s Happening:
- Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew shared their plans for National Donut Day on Twitter.
- Throughout the weekend, Everglazed will be celebrating National Donut
DayWeek with:
- New Specialty Donuts & Drinks
- Everglazed Swag Giveaways
- Photo Opps
- "National Donut Day" Stickers
- The specialty donut is the brand-new “Icon Donut,” inspired by the giant donut on the top of the building.
- There is also a specialty drink for the occasion.
