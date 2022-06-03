Opening Date Announced for “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!”

Many Disney fans have been patiently waiting to find out when the opening date for Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! would be. Now, the Walt Disney World website has revealed that it will begin in just a couple of weeks.

What's Happening:

We finally have an opening date for Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!

The show will begin on June 13th, 2022.

There is no word yet if there will be soft openings or previews before that.

About Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond! (According to the official website):

Based on Disney and Pixar’s film Finding Nemo , this exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as In the Big Blue World and Go with the Flow.

, this exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as and The adventure begins by catching up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute.

With live performers, animated backdrops and a theater decked out with innovative lighting, sound and special effects to create Nemo’s undersea environment, this newly updated show takes you back to the extraordinary underwater world—all over again!