Joffrey’s Coffee Offering Hidden Menu Drink for Annual Passholders at EPCOT

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is offering an exclusive drink just for Annual Passholders during the last month of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival.

What’s Happening:

  • During the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, Passholders have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive hidden menu drink at Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. kiosks throughout the park.
  • The Lavender Lemon Drop features refreshing frozen lemon with a splash of lavender, or an alcoholic version that includes Grey Goose Vodka.
  • This hidden menu item is exclusively available for Passholders to purchase daily from May 30th – July 4th, 2022, while supplies last.
  • To purchase, passholders need to show their valid Annual Pass card and photo ID.

