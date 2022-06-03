Joffrey’s Coffee Offering Hidden Menu Drink for Annual Passholders at EPCOT

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is offering an exclusive drink just for Annual Passholders during the last month of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival.
What’s Happening:
- During the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, Passholders have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive hidden menu drink at Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. kiosks throughout the park.
- The Lavender Lemon Drop features refreshing frozen lemon with a splash of lavender, or an alcoholic version that includes Grey Goose Vodka.
- This hidden menu item is exclusively available for Passholders to purchase daily from May 30th – July 4th, 2022, while supplies last.
- To purchase, passholders need to show their valid Annual Pass card and photo ID.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom. EPCOT is celebrating this weekend with a special dessert in the United Kingdom pavilion.
- Today, June 3rd is National Donut Day, and Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs is celebrating all weekend long with some special offerings.
- Disney has announced that “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!” will premiere at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on June 13th, 2022.
