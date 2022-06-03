Joffrey’s Coffee Offering Hidden Menu Drink for Annual Passholders at EPCOT

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is offering an exclusive drink just for Annual Passholders during the last month of the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival.

What’s Happening:

During the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival, Passholders have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive hidden menu drink at Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. kiosks throughout the park.

The Lavender Lemon Drop features refreshing frozen lemon with a splash of lavender, or an alcoholic version that includes Grey Goose Vodka.

This hidden menu item is exclusively available for Passholders to purchase daily from May 30th – July 4th, 2022, while supplies last.

To purchase, passholders need to show their valid Annual Pass card and photo ID.

