Special Dessert at EPCOT Celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom. EPCOT is celebrating this weekend with a special dessert in the United Kingdom pavilion.
What’s Happening:
- The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Trifle will be available at Rose & Crown and the Yorkshire County Fish Shop.
- This special treat will only be available at EPCOT on Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th.
