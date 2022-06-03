“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks All Things Star Wars Celebration

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts travel to a galaxy, far, far away for Star Wars Celebration, recapping all of the exciting announcements, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

  • Then, correspondent and Star Wars fan Jennifer Landa takes to the convention floor to show us all of the excitement.
  • Jennifer showcases some of the amazing cosplays and costumes worn to the event, as well some of the interactive exhibits.
  • She also gets a chance to interview Star Wars creatives and stars, including:
    • Dave Filoni (Executive Producer of The Mandalorian)
    • Jon Favreau (Creator, Executive Producer of The Mandalorian)
    • Kathleen Kennedy (President of Lucasfilm)
    • Ron Howard (Executive Producer of Willow)
    • Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader)
    • Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
    • Moses Ingram (Reva, The Third Sister)
    • Rupert Ingram (Grand Inquisitor)
    • Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma)
    • Diego Luna (Cassian Andor)
    • Erin Kellyman (Jade in Willow)
    • Ruby Cruz (Kit in Willow)
    • Warwick Davis (Willow Ufgood)
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now