“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks All Things Star Wars Celebration

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts travel to a galaxy, far, far away for Star Wars Celebration, recapping all of the exciting announcements, and so much more!

What’s Happening:

Then, correspondent and Star Wars fan Jennifer Landa takes to the convention floor to show us all of the excitement.

Jennifer showcases some of the amazing cosplays and costumes worn to the event, as well some of the interactive exhibits.

She also gets a chance to interview Star Wars creatives and stars, including: Dave Filoni (Executive Producer of The Mandalorian ) Jon Favreau (Creator, Executive Producer of The Mandalorian ) Kathleen Kennedy (President of Lucasfilm) Ron Howard (Executive Producer of Willow Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) Moses Ingram (Reva, The Third Sister) Rupert Ingram (Grand Inquisitor) Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma) Diego Luna (Cassian Andor) Erin Kellyman (Jade in Willow ) Ruby Cruz (Kit in Willow ) Warwick Davis (Willow Ufgood)

