“What’s Up, Disney+” Talks All Things Star Wars Celebration

It’s once again time for a brand new episode of What’s Up, Disney+. This week, our hosts travel to a galaxy, far, far away for Star Wars Celebration, recapping all of the exciting announcements, and so much more!
What’s Happening:
- This week’s What’s Up, Disney+ has dropped, and the latest episode begins with hosts Jenny Lorenzo and Andre Meadows recapping all of the Disney+ Star Wars news from Star Wars Celebration, including:
- Then, correspondent and Star Wars fan Jennifer Landa takes to the convention floor to show us all of the excitement.
- Jennifer showcases some of the amazing cosplays and costumes worn to the event, as well some of the interactive exhibits.
- She also gets a chance to interview Star Wars creatives and stars, including:
- Dave Filoni (Executive Producer of The Mandalorian)
- Jon Favreau (Creator, Executive Producer of The Mandalorian)
- Kathleen Kennedy (President of Lucasfilm)
- Ron Howard (Executive Producer of Willow)
- Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader)
- Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
- Moses Ingram (Reva, The Third Sister)
- Rupert Ingram (Grand Inquisitor)
- Genevieve O’Reilly (Mon Mothma)
- Diego Luna (Cassian Andor)
- Erin Kellyman (Jade in Willow)
- Ruby Cruz (Kit in Willow)
- Warwick Davis (Willow Ufgood)
