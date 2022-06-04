Disneyland Paris Cast Member Interrupts Marriage Proposal

According to Deadline, Disney is under fire following a video showing a marriage proposal at Disneyland Paris being interrupted by a cast member.

What’s Happening:

The man proposing to his girlfriend reportedly asked permission from a cast member before mounting a platform in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle to pop the question.

As he drops to his knees holding a ring box, a male employee runs into the scene, darts between the couple, and grabs the ring box. He then gets off the platform and gestures to the couple to complete their ceremony off the platform.

“We regret how this was handled,” a Disney spokesperson told Newsweek

In 2018, a man sued the company for interrupting his proposal at Walt Disney World

A request for comment to Disney corporate about both incidents was not immediately returned.

