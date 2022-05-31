If you are in Paris from May 22nd through August 2nd, 2022, you will want to visit The Atelier-Musée du Chapeau in Chazelles-sur-Lyon. There will be a limited-time exhibit featuring Disneyland Paris that you will want to check out. Here is the official press release.

What's Happening:

The Atelier-Musée du Chapeau in Chazelles-sur-Lyon is offering an extraordinary exhibition from May 22 until October 2, 2022, with over 60 creations from prestigious names in the French Entertainment Industry – including Disneyland Paris!

This exhibition is the perfect opportunity to display the magnificent masterpieces from our talented Modistes in the Costuming Workshop, designed for iconic shows and parades such as the all-new Dream… And Shine Brighter! 30thanniversary daytime show, Mickey's Dazzling Christmas Parade launched last Winter, the iconic Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands, Mickey's Halloween Celebration and even the not-to-be-missed Disney Stars on Parade.

Costumes at Disneyland Paris in figures: