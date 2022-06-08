Photos: Screen-Used Captain Marvel Statue on Display at Disney California Adventure

Along with Ms. Marvel herself meeting guests in Avengers Campus, the Avengers Super Store in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure is also celebrating the debut of the latest MCU show with a special display.

Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) is possibly the biggest Captain Marvel fan in the world. Visiting AvengersCon was an event worth the risk of being grounded for the rest of high school. This larger-than-life booth display of Captain Marvel was just one of the many heroic wonders to see at this epic event.

This is an authentic screen prop that was used in the series.

Additionally, posters for both Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight are placed on Stage 17.

