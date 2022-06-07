Entertainment and Food Offerings Announced for Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion

The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion event will be taking place at Disney California Adventure on June 23rd, 28th & 30th, and Disney has just revealed some new details on special entertainment and food offerings for the event.

This separately ticketed Disneyland After Dark event is a reunion party celebrating past and present decades. You’re invited to remember the fun, reunite with friends and get a little nostalgic.

Tickets are still available

Dance and Sing the Decades Away:

Join a high-energy moving pep-rally on the parade route featuring Mickey’s glee club and Goofy’s dance team amped up with music by the All-American College Band.

In Cars Land, enjoy a Route 66 street party throwing back to the 60s, including “Hot-Rod” the DJ spinning classic tunes from the 60s, plus learn the Hully Gully and more with dance instructor “Cam.”

In Hollywood Land, enjoy a graduating class dance party as a DJ plays multiple present-day hit tracks, including top genres, like Hip Hop, Cumbia, Reggae, Punk, Funk and more.

In Pacific Wharf, sing all night long in our totally retro disco karaoke to the greatest disco hits of the 70s & 80s.

Capture Special Memories:

Guests will be able to capture photos with characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Daisy, Chip and Dale in their graduation cap and gown outfits, of course.

Picture yourself aboard a school bus on your way to grad night.

Savor Nostalgic Flavors:

The OG Hot Dog from Award Wieners in Hollywood Land: Bacon-wrapped all-beef footlong hot dog with grilled onions, mayo, mustard, spicy ketchup and pickled jalapeno relish served on a toasted bun with choice of mandarin oranges or filmstrip fries.

All That and a Berry Cereal Shake from Schmoozies! in Hollywood Land: Vanilla ice cream shake with crunchy cereal topped with whipped cream and berry cereal.

The Stupendous Sriracha & Bacon Pizza Slice from Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus : Spicy sriracha pizza with spicy candied bacon and fried eggs, served with kale Caesar salad.

It’s Like a Unicorn Raspberry Cheesecake Ration from Terran Treats in Avengers Campus: Yellow raspberry-flavored spiral churro with cheesecake icing.

Cherry Cone-vertible from Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land: Vanilla soft serve served in a cinnamon bread cone with warm cherries.

Cheeseburger Mac Burger from Smokejumpers Grill in Grizzly Peak: Double burger patties topped with cheeseburger mac, burger sauce, pickles and cheese sauce served with crinkle-cut fries.

Bling Bling Cereal Churro from Goofy’s Churro Cart: Classic churro rolled in chocolate cookie crumbs topped with cereal mix and condensed milk.