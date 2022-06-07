Entertainment and Food Offerings Announced for Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion

The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion event will be taking place at Disney California Adventure on June 23rd, 28th & 30th, and Disney has just revealed some new details on special entertainment and food offerings for the event.
- This separately ticketed Disneyland After Dark event is a reunion party celebrating past and present decades. You’re invited to remember the fun, reunite with friends and get a little nostalgic.
- Tickets are still available for all three nights, however availability is limited.
Dance and Sing the Decades Away:
- Join a high-energy moving pep-rally on the parade route featuring Mickey’s glee club and Goofy’s dance team amped up with music by the All-American College Band.
- In Cars Land, enjoy a Route 66 street party throwing back to the 60s, including “Hot-Rod” the DJ spinning classic tunes from the 60s, plus learn the Hully Gully and more with dance instructor “Cam.”
- In Hollywood Land, enjoy a graduating class dance party as a DJ plays multiple present-day hit tracks, including top genres, like Hip Hop, Cumbia, Reggae, Punk, Funk and more.
- In Pacific Wharf, sing all night long in our totally retro disco karaoke to the greatest disco hits of the 70s & 80s.
Capture Special Memories:
- Guests will be able to capture photos with characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Daisy, Chip and Dale in their graduation cap and gown outfits, of course.
- Picture yourself aboard a school bus on your way to grad night.
Savor Nostalgic Flavors:
- The OG Hot Dog from Award Wieners in Hollywood Land: Bacon-wrapped all-beef footlong hot dog with grilled onions, mayo, mustard, spicy ketchup and pickled jalapeno relish served on a toasted bun with choice of mandarin oranges or filmstrip fries.
- All That and a Berry Cereal Shake from Schmoozies! in Hollywood Land: Vanilla ice cream shake with crunchy cereal topped with whipped cream and berry cereal.
- The Stupendous Sriracha & Bacon Pizza Slice from Pym Test Kitchen in Avengers Campus: Spicy sriracha pizza with spicy candied bacon and fried eggs, served with kale Caesar salad.
- It’s Like a Unicorn Raspberry Cheesecake Ration from Terran Treats in Avengers Campus: Yellow raspberry-flavored spiral churro with cheesecake icing.
- Cherry Cone-vertible from Cozy Cone Motel in Cars Land: Vanilla soft serve served in a cinnamon bread cone with warm cherries.
- Cheeseburger Mac Burger from Smokejumpers Grill in Grizzly Peak: Double burger patties topped with cheeseburger mac, burger sauce, pickles and cheese sauce served with crinkle-cut fries.
- Bling Bling Cereal Churro from Goofy’s Churro Cart: Classic churro rolled in chocolate cookie crumbs topped with cereal mix and condensed milk.
