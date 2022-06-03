Tarzan’s Treehouse Entrance Completely Removed And Repaved at Disneyland

Visitors to Disneyland Park will notice that the pathway in Adventureland got a bit more open near Pirates of the Caribbean and New Orleans Square as the removal of the Tarzan’s Treehouse entrance is now complete.

The renovation of Tarzan’s Treehouse into an as yet unnamed new attraction in Disneyland’s Adventureland has included the removal of the entrance that was added when the attraction became Tarzan’s Treehouse back in 1999.

The attraction closed for a refurbishment in September of 2021, several months after the park reopened after being closed for over a year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Work continued and in April, Disney confirmed that the treehouse will be getting a new theme and the entrance that was added when the treehouse became Tarzan- themed would be removed.

The structure, not part of the original Swiss Family Treehouse, included a new staircase and wooden suspension bridge high above an Adventureland walkway.

However, the new addition near the entrance of the incredibly popular Indiana Jones Adventure

While Disney has yet to confirm what theme the treehouse will take when it reopens, rumors swirl that the location will take on an Encanto theme, especially considering the immensely popular film already has a character who resides in a treehouse of sorts.

No official reopening date has been announced for the new treehouse at Disneyland Park.

For a reminder of what Tarzan’s Treehouse looked like before it closed, be sure to take a look at our video below: