First Look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Lighting Package at the Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney Imagineering’s official Instagram account has revealed a first look at the stunning night-time lighting package for TRON Lightcycle / Run, coming soon to the Magic Kingdom.

  • Imagineers on TRON Lightcycle / Run reached another project milestone at Magic Kingdom last week, with the start of show lighting testing at the attraction canopy.
  • This curved-wave structure serves as the Upload Conduit to the Grid, where guests, known as Users, will race beneath on Lightcycles as they begin their competition.

  • In preparation for the race, the Show Lighting team is hard at work testing the system and programming more than 1,200 fixtures across the surface.
  • The canopy and exterior plaza will be brought to life in the coming months as the project team continues uploading and integrating additional show elements.

  • We’re still waiting on an official opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run, but with all the recent progress, hopefully it will open soon!

