First Look at TRON Lightcycle / Run Lighting Package at the Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney Imagineering’s official Instagram account has revealed a first look at the stunning night-time lighting package for TRON Lightcycle / Run, coming soon to the Magic Kingdom.

Imagineers on TRON Lightcycle / Run reached another project milestone at Magic Kingdom last week, with the start of show lighting testing at the attraction canopy.

This curved-wave structure serves as the Upload Conduit to the Grid, where guests, known as Users, will race beneath on Lightcycles as they begin their competition.

In preparation for the race, the Show Lighting team is hard at work testing the system and programming more than 1,200 fixtures across the surface.

The canopy and exterior plaza will be brought to life in the coming months as the project team continues uploading and integrating additional show elements.

We’re still waiting on an official opening date for TRON Lightcycle / Run, but with all the recent progress, hopefully it will open soon!

