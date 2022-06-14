Father’s Day Treats at Walt Disney World

Father's Day is coming up this Sunday, June 19th, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate with delicious foods all across the Walt Disney World Resort. Disney Parks Blog shared some of the mouth-watering foods that can be found to celebrate dad this year.

What's Available:

EPCOT

Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue (Available June 19, Mobile Order available)

All-American Dad Platter: Memphis dry-rub ribs, sliced Texas beef brisket, North Carolina chopped smoked pork butt, garlic toast, and choice of side (New)

Le Cellier Steakhouse (Available June 17 through 20)

Slow-roasted Beef Prime Rib with au jus, creamy horseradish, and truffled fingerling potatoes

Sunshine Seasons (Available June 19)

Apple-Peanut Butter Tart with cinnamon crumble and chocolate mustache (New)

Toasted Coconut Cake with mango chutney filling and buttercream grass (New)

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available June 17 through 20)

“I Am Your Father” Petit Cake: Red velvet cake, cream cheese filling, dark chocolate mousse, and white and dark crisp pearls

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar (Available through June 30)

Bacon of Doom: Chocolate-covered bacon paired with The Colonel, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, or White Crème de Cacao

Walt Disney World Resorts

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

World Premiere Food Court, Intermission Food Court, End Zone Food Court

Roasted Prime Rib: Oven-roasted prime rib, mashed potato, roasted asparagus, baby carrot, and red wine demi sauce served with Caesar salad (New) (Available June 17 through 19)

Fatherly Moments: Fudge brownie and caramel with a pretzel and buttercream “frame” surrounding iconic fatherly moments from “The Incredibles” and “The Princess and the Frog” (New) (Available through June 19)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Landscape of Flavors

Braised Short Ribs: Braised short ribs with a spiced rum mushroom demi, charred baby carrots, asparagus, and potato pavé (New) (Available June 17 through 19)

S’mores Gourmet Stuffed Cookie: Chocolate chunk cookie loaded with toasted marshmallow crème topped with a crunchy cinnamon graham streusel and drizzled with dark and white chocolate (Available through June 19)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Cape May Café (Available June 19 for breakfast only)

Dad’s Beachside Bloody Mary: Loaded Bloody Mary with Absolut Peppar topped with shrimp, candied bacon, celery, green olives, and a lime wedge rimmed with Cajun seasoning

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market (Mobile Order Available)

Ropa Vieja with Maduros and Cuban Style Rice: Cuban-style beef stew and rice with plantains (New) (Available June 17 through 19)

Father’s Day S’mores: Graham cracker cake topped with a milk chocolate mousse infused with bacon, chocolate mirror glaze, and toasted meringue garnished with candied bacon (New) (Available through June 19)

Spyglass Grill (Available through June 19; Mobile Order Available)

Father’s Day S’mores: Graham cracker cake topped with a milk chocolate mousse infused with bacon, chocolate mirror glaze, and toasted meringue garnished with candied bacon (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available June 17 through 19; Mobile Order available)

Father’s Day Bacon Brownie: Fudge brownie, chocolate ganache, caramel, bacon, and chocolate crisp pearls (New)

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Toledo (Available June 19)

Father’s Day Brûlée: Bourbon ganache, vanilla crème brûlée, fresh berries, and chocolate mustache (New)

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available through June 19)

Hole in One: Fudgy brownie filled with caramel and pecans, topped with cheesecake glazed in a white chocolate glaçage with white chocolate golf garnish (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort (Available June 17 through 19)

Kona Island and Capt. Cook’s (Mobile Order available at Capt. Cook’s only)

Dad’s Favorite Snacks Tart: Chocolate tart, coconut macadamia topping, dad’s favorite snacks (potato chips, snickers, popcorn, and M&M’S), rum chocolate caramel sauce, and chocolate-dipped bacon piece on top (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New)

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Everything POP Shopping & Dining

Roasted Prime Rib: Oven-roasted prime rib, mashed potato, roasted asparagus, baby carrot, and red wine demi sauce served with Caesar salad (New) (Available June 17 through 19)

S’mores Gourmet Stuffed Cookie: Chocolate chunk cookie loaded with toasted marshmallow crème topped with a crunchy cinnamon graham streusel and drizzled with dark and white chocolate (Available through June 19)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Riverside

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory and Riverside Mill Food Court (Mobile Order available)

Sweet & Spicy BBQ Ribs: Pork ribs with sweet & spicy BBQ sauce, cowboy beans, corn on the cob, and coleslaw (New) (Available June 19)

Father’s Day Cheesecake Brownie: Brownie topped with peanut butter cheesecake garnished with whipped ganache and M&M’S Minis (New) (Available through June 19)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available June 17 through 19)

Milk Chocolate Ganache Tart and Bourbon Pairing: Milk chocolate ganache tart paired with the “Father of Bourbon” Elijah Craig Small Batch Kentucky Bourbon on the rocks