Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily Tease Country Bear Figurines

Disney artists extraordinaire Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily have teased new figurines of two beloved members of the Country Bears.
What’s Happening:
- On their Instagram account, Kevin and Jody teased a “sneak peek of something.”
- That something seems to be two miniature statues of Henry and Big Al, arguably the two most popular of the Country Bears.
- This is likely another release for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World and the Magic Kingdom.
- The Country Bear Jamboree is one of the Magic Kingdom’s opening day attractions from October 1st, 1971.
- The duo recently released a miniature Cinderella Castle in a slightly stylized style.
