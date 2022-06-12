Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily Tease Country Bear Figurines

Disney artists extraordinaire Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily have teased new figurines of two beloved members of the Country Bears.

What’s Happening:

  • On their Instagram account, Kevin and Jody teased a “sneak peek of something.”
  • That something seems to be two miniature statues of Henry and Big Al, arguably the two most popular of the Country Bears.

