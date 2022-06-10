Special Ticket Offer for Drawn to Life at Disney Springs Now Available

Florida Residents, Disney Vacation Club Members and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can enjoy a special limited time ticket offer for Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil.

What’s Happening:

The offer is only valid for performances of Drawn to Life from June 10th, 2022 to October 1st, 2022 and is subject to blockout dates: 7/1-7/5, 9/2-9/5 and 9/10/22.

Tickets may be purchased online from Cirque du Soleil Disney Springs

This family-friendly show tells the story of the love between a father and a daughter, while drawing inspiration from Disney’s 100-year heritage of animation. It brings iconic Disney stories and characters to life through the innovative design, acrobatic performances, dazzling choreography, musical scores and brand-new animation lovingly created by Disney Animation artists.

For more on Drawn to Life, check out Jeremiah’s review

