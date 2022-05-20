Miniature Cinderella Castle Statuette by Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily Now Available at Walt Disney World

Disney artists extraordinaire Kevin Kidney and Jody Daily have released a new miniature statuette of Cinderella Castle in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.

Cinderella Castle is in a slightly stylized style, with a color scheme reminiscent of the original.

You can take this home for yourself for $199.00, now available at the Walt Disney World Resort.

