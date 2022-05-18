“Lightyear” Sneak Peek Coming to Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Before you head to infinity and beyond, you can get a sneak peek of Pixar’s upcoming film Lightyear in Disney Parks and aboard the Disney Cruise Line.

  • The Disney Parks Blog has announced that sneak peeks of Lightyear will be coming to several Disney Parks and the Disney Cruise Line.
  • At Walt Disney World, guests will find an early look at scenes from the upcoming film at Disney’s Hollywood Studios beginning on Friday, May 20th.
  • Sneak peeks of the film will also be coming soon to Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise Line.
  • Lightyear star Chris Evans shared a special announcement of the upcoming sneak peeks:

More on Lightyear:

  • Directed by Angus MacLane, Lightyear’s cast includes:
  • While we await the film’s release, you can check out a variety of Lightyear products that have already been announced. This include:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning