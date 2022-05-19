Art is a huge part of how Disney's story began when Walt and his original team of animators created the work of art we know today. Art celebrates different ways people can express themselves and gives an opportunity to tell stories that connect all of us. Now, the Disney Parks Blog has shared that Disney Springs Art Walk, A Canvas of Expression will be launching later this month.

What's Happening:

The Disney Springs Art Walk will feature local artists and those from around the globe to create murals that will fit the walls with color, emotion, and culture.

Guests we'll be able to see the work up close and experience the individual voice and style of the artists.

This experience will be at Town Center in Disney Springs.

Over time, more work will be added and the Disney Springs Art Walk will grow.

Throughout the year, guests will have the opportunity to see different pieces added, and the space will continue to evolve as more voices are welcome to share their work.

First Group of Artists:

Laci Jordan is a multidisciplinary designer, illustrator and Creative Director. Her work concentrates on color, pop culture, the representation of marginalized people, and the intersectionality that exists amongst all of these spheres. Laci was born and raised in Huntsville, Alabama, and currently lives in Los Angeles.

Chad Mize is a multimedia artist, designer and muralist. With a love for past and contemporary culture, he takes a humorous, tongue-in-cheek approach to his designs. Chad is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana and now lives in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Stacey Aoyama grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area with a variety of career ambitions. However her consistent passion for drawing and being creative prevailed and she is now an illustrator and designer, working for Disney Consumer Products.

Eric Tan is from San Diego, California and his passion for art sparked after seeing The Jungle Book at the age of three. Eric has now been a designer at Disney Consumer Products for over 20 years.