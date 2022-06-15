Xochitl Gomez Visits Her Superhero Counterpart at Avengers Campus

Xochitl Gomez, meet America Chavez! The star of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness recently stopped by Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure to meet her superhero counterpart.
- The young actress met with the America Chavez character in Avengers Campus, the very same character Gomez portrayed in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
- You too can meet with America Chavez when visiting Disney California Adventure, and she even appears in the Doctor Strange: Mysteries of the Mystic Arts show.
- Journey into the unknown in Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. When the MCU unlocks the Multiverse, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) must enlist help from old and new allies as he traverses mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities in order to confront a surprising adversary.
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness begins streaming on Disney+ on June 22nd.
