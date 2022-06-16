ABC Announces Premiere Dates For 2022-2023 Season including New Dramas “Alaska Daily” and “The Rookie: Feds”

ABC has announced its fall premiere dates for new and returning series for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.
What’s Happening:
- Among the new series debuting this year are two female-led dramas Alaska Daily (formerly known as Alaska) and The Rookie: Feds as well as the newest primetime game show Celebrity Jeopardy!
- Earlier this year, ABC revealed what night of the week the shows will air, but had yet to share premiere dates. Now the full schedule has been provided (barring any last minute changes).
- Starting in October, Mondays are reserved for romance and drama with Bachelor in Paradise (BIP) followed by The Good Doctor.
- Tuesdays will continue the BIP drama with a two-night weekly run leading into the highly anticipated spinoff The Rookie: Feds.
- Fan favorite comedy Abbott Elementary moves to a new night —Wednesday— joining other returning series , The Conners, The Goldbergs, and Home Economics.
- This season of Big Sky moves to Wednesdays and will welcome new cast members Reba McEntire and Jensen Ackles.
- Rounding out the Thursday night dramas is Alaska Daily starring Hilary Swank which joins network staples Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy.
- Fridays will see the return of Shark Tank with its first ever live episode—featuring all six Sharks—premiering September 23rd ahead of the new season of 20/20.
- Finally Sundays on ABC are synonymous with family fun as Hollywood stars test their knowledge with the ultimate game of trivia on Celebrity Jeopardy! followed by the return of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The evening culminates with The Rookie, and AFV joins the Sunday lineup on October 2nd.
- Additional premiere dates for the 2022-2023 season will be announced at a later date.
ABC’S Fall Primetime Schedule
All times listed are Eastern/Pacific
Wednesday, September 21
8:00 pm The Conners
8:30 pm The Goldbergs
9:00 pm Abbott Elementary (new night)
9:31 pm Home Economics
10:00 pm Big Sky (new night)
Friday, September 23
8:00 pm Shark Tank
9:01 pm 20/20 (two hours)
Sunday, September 25
8:00 pm Celebrity Jeopardy!
9:00 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
10:00 pm The Rookie
Tuesday, September 27
8:00 pm Bachelor in Paradise
10:00 pm The Rookie: Feds
Sunday, October 2
7:00 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos
Monday, October 3
8:00 pm Bachelor in Paradise
10:00 pm The Good Doctor
Thursday, October 6
8:00 pm Station 19
9:00 pm Grey’s Anatomy
10:01 pm Alaska Daily
New Fall Series
Alaska Daily (Thursday, October 6, at 10:01 pm EDT)
“From the mind of Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Alaska Daily stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.”
Alaska Daily stars:
- Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik
- Matt Malloy as Bob Young
- Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy
- Grace Dove as Rosalind Roz Friendly
- Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin
- Ami Park as Jieun Park
- Craig Frank as Austin Greene
Creative Team:
- Tom McCarthy is the creator and executive producer of Alaska Daily.
- Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke (co-lab21), Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News) and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) are executive producers on the series.
- Rae Baron is a co-producer.
- Alaska Daily is produced by 20th Television.
Celebrity Jeopardy! (Sunday, September 25, at 8:00 pm EDT)
“Celebrity Jeopardy!, produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show premiering this fall. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.”
Creative Team:
- Celebrity Jeopardy! is executive produced by Michael Davies.
The Rookie: Feds (Tuesday, September 27, at 10:00 pm EDT)
“From the executive producers of flagship series The Rookie comes The Rookie: Feds, starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.”
The Rookie: Feds stars
- Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark
- Frankie Faison as Christopher Cutty Clark
- Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza
Creative Team:
- Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter are co-creators and executive producers.
- Mark Gordon, Niecy Nash-Betts, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross and Corey Miller are executive producers.
- Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio and international distributor of The Rookie: Feds, a co-production with ABC Signature.