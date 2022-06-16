ABC Announces Premiere Dates For 2022-2023 Season including New Dramas “Alaska Daily” and “The Rookie: Feds”

ABC has announced its fall premiere dates for new and returning series for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

What’s Happening:

ABC’S Fall Primetime Schedule

All times listed are Eastern/Pacific

Wednesday, September 21

8:00 pm The Conners

8:30 pm The Goldbergs

9:00 pm Abbott Elementary (new night)

9:31 pm Home Economics

10:00 pm Big Sky (new night)

Friday, September 23

8:00 pm Shark Tank

9:01 pm 20/20 (two hours)

Sunday, September 25

8:00 pm Celebrity Jeopardy!

9:00 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

10:00 pm The Rookie

Tuesday, September 27

8:00 pm Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 pm The Rookie: Feds

Sunday, October 2

7:00 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

Monday, October 3

8:00 pm Bachelor in Paradise

10:00 pm The Good Doctor

Thursday, October 6

8:00 pm Station 19

9:00 pm Grey’s Anatomy

10:01 pm Alaska Daily

New Fall Series

Alaska Daily (Thursday, October 6, at 10:01 pm EDT)

“From the mind of Tom McCarthy (Spotlight), Alaska Daily stars Hilary Swank as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage on a journey to find both personal and professional redemption.”

Alaska Daily stars:

Jeff Perry as Stanley Cornik

Matt Malloy as Bob Young

Meredith Holzman as Claire Muncy

Grace Dove as Rosalind Roz Friendly

Pablo Castelblanco as Gabriel Martin

Ami Park as Jieun Park

Craig Frank as Austin Greene

Creative Team:

Tom McCarthy is the creator and executive producer of Alaska Daily .

. Hilary Swank, Melissa Wells, Bert Salke (co-lab21), Kyle Hopkins (Anchorage Daily News) and Ryan Binkley (Anchorage Daily News) are executive producers on the series.

Rae Baron is a co-producer.

Alaska Daily is produced by 20th Television.

Celebrity Jeopardy! (Sunday, September 25, at 8:00 pm EDT)

“Celebrity Jeopardy!, produced by Sony Pictures Television, is an all-new game show premiering this fall. This new series welcomes celebrity contestants to compete for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.”

Creative Team:

Celebrity Jeopardy! is executive produced by Michael Davies.

The Rookie: Feds (Tuesday, September 27, at 10:00 pm EDT)

“From the executive producers of flagship series The Rookie comes The Rookie: Feds, starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of The Rookie, where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.”

The Rookie: Feds stars

Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark

Frankie Faison as Christopher Cutty Clark

Felix Solis as Special Agent Matthew Garza

Creative Team: