Cordy’s Corner at Knott’s Berry Farm Reopens with New Look

Cordy’s Corner, a large store in the Boardwalk section of Knott’s Berry Farm, has reopened with a refreshed look.
What’s Happening:
- Cordy’s Corner has been closed for the last few weeks to receive a complete interior makeover.
- While strolling down Memory Lane, pop into Cordy's Corner, which features a wide assortment of goods perfect for every member of the family.
- Knott’s showcased the remodel of the store in the video below:
- In addition to the renovation of Cordy’s Corner, the Boardwalk area will soon be getting a new pizzeria, set to be called Prop Shop Pizzeria: An Italian Kitchen.
More Knott’s Berry Farm News:
- At the very end of 2021, rumors were swirling amongst roller coaster enthusiasts about the possibility of a 324 ft tall “giga coaster” coming to Knott’s Berry Farm. Sadly, it seems those rumors are just that, as the park has confirmed that the plans are not true.
- After a hiatus of a couple years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the beloved immersive experience “Ghost Town Alive!” is back at Knott’s Berry Farm, and with it comes the evening lights, food, and entertainment offerings of Knott’s Summer Nights.
- Knott’s Berry Farm has revealed that Yo Gabba Gabba’s DJ Lance Rock will be appearing at the park throughout the summer season.