Knott’s Berry Farm Denies Rumors of a New “Giga Coaster”

At the very end of 2021, rumors were swirling amongst roller coaster enthusiasts about the possibility of a 324 ft tall “giga coaster” coming to Knott’s Berry Farm. We did a full report on the rumors, which you can see here. Sadly, it seems those rumors are just that, as the park has confirmed to The Orange County Register that the plans are not true.

What’s Happening:

Knott’s Berry Farm currently has no plans in the near future to add a Giga or Hyper coaster to the Buena Park theme park, according to Knott’s officials.

They also confirmed that the Giga/Hyper coaster plans that have been circulating online did not come from Knott’s or parent company Cedar Fair.

Additionally, the City of Buena Park’s official Twitter account

To make things crystal clear, Buena Park also tweeted that Knott’s has not presented plans to the city for a Hyper coaster or any other type of expansion.

The detailed plans showed a massive track that started next to the GhostRider station and tunneled under Beach Boulevard toward Knott’s Soak City water park before making a sharp U-turn back toward the park.