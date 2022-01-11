New Quick-Service Italian Food Eatery Opening at Knott’s Berry Farm This Summer

Knott’s Berry Farm today announced a brand new quick-service Italian food eatery coming to the park this summer!

What’s Happening:

The former Hollywood Hits pizza parlor, located near the Walter Knott Theater in Knotts’ Boardwalk section, is now closed, as renovations are underway to transform it into a brand new eatery.

The concept art released today by the park

The theme of the location seems to expand upon the nearby theater, with props and sets, along with photos from Knotts’ history.

Here’s a look at what the restaurant used to look like as Beachy Keen’s Pizza. It was renamed to Hollywood Hits within the last few years, losing the sign and changing the color scheme. (Photo by CPFoodBlog.com)

Additionally, construction walls are now up around Hollywood Hits, with different artwork on the walls revealing a little more about the project.

The first piece of concept art shared by Twitter user Five Fires shows the beautiful facade for the eatery, which looks to confirm the name as Pizza Pie Factory and Boysenbrewery.