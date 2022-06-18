Universal Exclusive Isla Nublar IPA Now Available at Universal Cinema in Hollywood

The Universal Parks and Resorts-exclusive Isla Nublar IPA is now available at the Universal Cinema in Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

The Isla Nublar IPA can now be found at the Universal Cinema in CityWalk — just in time to catch Jurassic World Dominion on the big screen!

on the big screen! It was introduced last year at Universal Orlando

Now in addition to being able to enjoy this IPA at Isla Nubar on the Lower Lot, you can also enjoy it while watching the latest movies.

