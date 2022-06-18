Universal Exclusive Isla Nublar IPA Now Available at Universal Cinema in Hollywood

by |
Tags: , , , ,

The Universal Parks and Resorts-exclusive Isla Nublar IPA is now available at the Universal Cinema in Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

What’s Happening:

  • The Isla Nublar IPA can now be found at the Universal Cinema in CityWalk — just in time to catch Jurassic World Dominion on the big screen!
  • It was introduced last year at Universal Orlando for the opening of the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, before also making its way out west.
  • Now in addition to being able to enjoy this IPA at Isla Nubar on the Lower Lot, you can also enjoy it while watching the latest movies.
  • If you’re a fan of unique theme park beers, then you’ll want to check out Mack’s ranking of the Top 10 Central Florida Theme Park Beers (spoiler alert: the Isla Nublar IPA makes the list)!

More Universal Studios Hollywood News: