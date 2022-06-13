Universal Studios Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights Joins Presentation Lineup at Midsummer Scream 2022

After a two-year hiatus, the Halloween and horror convention Midsummer Scream is finally returning to Southern California’s Long Beach Convention Center at the end of July.

And today Midsummer Scream announced that one of its most popular participants will be returning to the event as well: Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.

What’s happening:

Midsummer Scream 2022 has added Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights to its lineup of presentations.

On Saturday, July 30 in the Grand Ballroom, Halloween Horror Nights’ Creative Director and Executive Producer John Murdy will engage with fans to provide an exclusive look at the Universal Studios Hollywood design process and details on this year’s slate of haunted houses.

In previous years, Murdy has previewed new mazes (now referred to as “haunted houses” in keeping with Universal Orlando Resort’s east-coast tradition) and scare zones for Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights during his “behind-the-screams” Midsummer Scream presentation.

What they’re saying:

“Midsummer Scream, the world’s largest Halloween and horror convention, announces the addition of Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights to this year’s exciting roster of horrifying panels and participants as they plan to reveal exclusive details about their upcoming seasonal event for horror fans. The annual, weekend-long Halloween and horror convention will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center from Friday July 29 through Sunday, July 31.”

“Midsummer Scream showcases the diversity of Southern California’s haunt and horror community, while inviting fans from around the world to experience a weekend of excitement and non-stop spooky fun with over 350 exhibitors, more than a dozen mini-haunts and attractions, panels, presentations, and live performances.”

Midsummer Scream 2022 will take place July 29-31 at the Long Beach Convention Center. For additional information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit the official Midsummer Scream website.