Midsummer Scream Halloween and Horror Convention Returns July 29th-31st in Long Beach

After two years off, Midsummer Scream will be returning to the Long Beach Convention Center from July 29th-31st, 2022. The three-day event will mark the fifth anniversary of Midsummer Scream, the world’s largest Halloween and horror convention.

What’s Happening:

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 5th at 10:00AM at MidsummerScream.org

The Hall of Shadows returns with the theme of “Halloween Comes Home”. Guests will step into a darkened realm filled with fog, haunted attractions, and lurking monsters. Over a dozen home and pro haunters including CalHauntS, Fear Farm, Reichland Asylum, Temecula Terror, and Corona Haunt will create stunning mazes and displays for guests to explore. The Decayed Brigade will thrill audiences with incredible displays of sliding prowess and showmanship daily.

Continuing Midsummer Scream’s tradition of world-class presentations, “Original Monster Kids” will be an unprecedented gathering of the Boris Karloff, Bela Lugosi, Lon Chaney Jr./Sr., and Vincent Price families on stage to share pictures, home movies, and discuss what it has been like growing up the children and grandchildren of the most famous horror and pop-culture icons in the world.

Other thrilling presentations throughout the weekend include the Winchester Mystery House, LA Haunted Hayride, and “Composers of the Apocalypse” which will feature legendary horror genre musicians… and perhaps even a live performance or two!

Brand-new for 2022 is the Museum of Halloween, displaying a variety of vintage collectibles, costumes, and more, alongside original artwork created just for the event, celebrating the culture, community, and even commercialism of the spooky season.

Featuring more than 350 vendors and artists, the Midsummer Scream show floor is a stunning collection of shirts and apparel, artwork, masks, posters, toys, oddities, and decorations for all Halloween and horror lifestylers as well as haunted attraction creators. Vendors and companies found on the show floor will include The Mystic Museum, Tee No Evil, Vamp and the Fiends, Trick Or Treat Studios, Backstitch Bruja, Discount Cemetery, Nocturnal DesignZ, and Immortal Masks.

Also on the show floor, guests will find notable film celebrities such as James Jude Courtney (Michael Myers in Halloween (2018), Halloween Kills , Halloween Ends ), Jeff Daniel Philips and Daniel Roebuck (Rob Zombie’s The Munsters ), Eileen Dietz (Pazuzu’s face, The Exorcist ), Instagram legend Christine McConnell, and popular YouTubers Dead Meat and Grimm Life Collective.

(2018), , ), Jeff Daniel Philips and Daniel Roebuck (Rob Zombie’s ), Eileen Dietz (Pazuzu’s face, ), Instagram legend Christine McConnell, and popular YouTubers Dead Meat and Grimm Life Collective. More fan favorite components of Midsummer Scream will include the Black Cat Lounge kitten adoption space, Paranormal Pixie’s Pumpkin Patch children’s zone, and the Screaming Room Film Festival presented by HorrorBuzz. Midsummer Scream’s educational lineup of classes and workshops on creating haunted attractions and other Halloween skills will be developed in conjunction with the university themed entertainment organizations [email protected] and [email protected]

What They’re Saying: