Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting “Pride is Universal” After-Hours Event on Friday, June 24th

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating LA Pride with a special after-hours event, “Pride is Universal,” taking place on Friday, June 24th.

What’s Happening:

LA Pride has teamed up once again with the amazing folks at Universal Studios Hollywood to bring you the one and only exclusive after-hours Pride theme park experience in Southern California!

With your “Pride is Universal” ticket, you can enter Universal Studios Hollywood as early as 4:00 p.m. with a General Admission ticket, or at 2:00 p.m. with a VIP ticket, and enjoy the park with the regular guests during public operating hours.

But then, the park closes to the public at 9:00 p.m. and you get to stay for the Pride-only, after-hours experience!

The following attractions will be open for the event: The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash Dreamworks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda Despicable Me Minion Mayhem The Simpsons Ride Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey Flight of the Hippogriff Ollivanders TRANSFORMERS: The Ride 3D! Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride Jurassic World – The Ride

Additionally, the world famous Studio Tour will be running until 9:30 p.m.