Universal Studios Hollywood Hosting “Pride is Universal” After-Hours Event on Friday, June 24th

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating LA Pride with a special after-hours event, “Pride is Universal,” taking place on Friday, June 24th.
What’s Happening:
- LA Pride has teamed up once again with the amazing folks at Universal Studios Hollywood to bring you the one and only exclusive after-hours Pride theme park experience in Southern California!
- With your “Pride is Universal” ticket, you can enter Universal Studios Hollywood as early as 4:00 p.m. with a General Admission ticket, or at 2:00 p.m. with a VIP ticket, and enjoy the park with the regular guests during public operating hours.
- But then, the park closes to the public at 9:00 p.m. and you get to stay for the Pride-only, after-hours experience!
- The following attractions will be open for the event:
- The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash
- Dreamworks Theatre Featuring Kung Fu Panda
- Despicable Me Minion Mayhem
- The Simpsons Ride
- Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey
- Flight of the Hippogriff
- Ollivanders
- TRANSFORMERS: The Ride 3D!
- Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride
- Jurassic World – The Ride
- Additionally, the world famous Studio Tour will be running until 9:30 p.m.
- Not one, but two DJ's will be spinning tracks throughout the park in addition to Main Stage entertainment in Universal Plaza.
- Retail stores, select restaurants, and cash bars will be open and ready to serve you.
- 14 of your favorite characters will be available for photo ops.
- Musical guests and other surprises will be announced at a later date.
- Tickets are now available beginning at $109.00 (plus a service fee) for general admission.
- Last year’s event sold out, so it's recommended that you purchase your tickets as soon as possible if you’re looking to attend.
- For more information and to purchase event tickets, click here.