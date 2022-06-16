Fun All Summer Long at Universal Studios Hollywood

The Best Day in L.A. starts at Universal Studios Hollywood, bringing some of the most popular film franchises to life. Get ready for fun all summer long with rides and attractions that have you step foot into some of your favorite movies. Here is what was shared in the official press release.

What's Happening:

As the hottest movies of the year hit the big screen, Universal Studios Hollywood is the only place in L.A. to catch the action after the credits roll and become immersed in one-of-a-kind blockbuster attractions. After watching the epic conclusion of Universal Pictures’ Jurassic World Dominion, which opened as the #1 movie in the world, guests can experience Jurassic World—The Ride where they will be caught in the middle of an extraordinary battle between the Indominus rex and her arch-rival, the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Minions continue to run amok at Universal Studios Hollywood as the theme park prepares for the theatrical release of Illumination and Universal Picture’s newest film, Minions: The Rise of Gru , on July 1.

, on July 1. From Monday, June 27 through Sunday, July 17, mischievous Minions will take center stage at Universal Plaza, where guests can meet the newest Minion, Otto, along with fan favorites Jerry and Dave before they set off on an adventure aboard the “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem” ride. The Minion activation also features exclusive experiences for guests, including interacting with a 16-foot Minion squishy and engaging in a specially-created Minion-themed game through Sunday, August 14.

Family fun continues on Illumination’s award-winning ride The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! where guests become transformed into stray puppies looking for their forever homes, and within the immersive The Wizarding World of Harry Potter land. For a sneak peek of an authentic movie and television production studio, guests can get a bird’s eye view on the world-renowned Studio Tour, which now features several electric trams in its current fleet.