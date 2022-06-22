Two Cast Member Test Sailings of the Disney Wish Canceled to Focus on the Ship’s Christening

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the first two cast member test cruises of the Disney Wish were canceled to focus on preparations for next week’s christening event on June 29th.

What’s Happening:

The aforementioned ceremony, still scheduled as planned, is slated to be followed by a three-night news media preview sailing, the first with any significant number of people on board. After its return, the line will have nearly two weeks before it welcomes a full ship of paying customers.

“We are in our pre-launch period for the Disney Wish and continue to complete finishing touches, as well as test and adjust various components of the ship in advance of our maiden voyage on July 14th,” according to an unsigned Disney Cruise Line statement emailed to the Sentinel.

Disney removed the two three-night sailings for cast members planned for June 21st and 24th.

Despite not sailing with passengers, the ship did depart Port Canaveral on Tuesday and docked at Castaway Cay on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it is continuing the required inspections done when a ship first arrives in the U.S., as the Wish did this week.

