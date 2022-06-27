Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage Reopening at Disneyland July 25th, Hank from “Finding Dory” Added to Attraction

After an extended closure, Disneyland Park is set to welcome back the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage. As the Disney Parks Blog reveals, the ride will reopen next month.

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland will officially reopen to guests on July 25th.

This follows a lengthy refurbishment (not to mention a pandemic closure), which saw the attraction’s lagoon completely drained and then refilled.

During the downtime, Imagineers added more coral, new paint, fresh kelp and seaweed while also including enhanced special effects and lighting.

Also new is the addition of Hank the septopus from Finding Dory.

