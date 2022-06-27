Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage Reopening at Disneyland July 25th, Hank from “Finding Dory” Added to Attraction

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

After an extended closure, Disneyland Park is set to welcome back the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage. As the Disney Parks Blog reveals, the ride will reopen next month.

What’s Happening:

  • Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland will officially reopen to guests on July 25th.
  • This follows a lengthy refurbishment (not to mention a pandemic closure), which saw the attraction’s lagoon completely drained and then refilled.
  • During the downtime, Imagineers added more coral, new paint, fresh kelp and seaweed while also including enhanced special effects and lighting.
  • Also new is the addition of Hank the septopus from Finding Dory.

More Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning